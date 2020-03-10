Trump news: Trump mocked for telling fearful Americans to 'stay calm. It will go away' and 'good things are going to happen' in bizarre Coronavirus speech

Despite blustering in public that the coronavirus is “Fake News!” and being weaponised against him, Donald Trump is reportedly fretting about the growing crisis behind the scenes, with one ex-West Wing official telling Vanity Fair: “He’s just now waking up to the fact that this is bad, and he doesn’t know how to respond.”

The White House has said that the president himself has so far not been tested for the disease, despite coming into contact with several Republican allies who have since gone into self-isolation, including new chief of staff Mark Meadows and congressmen Doug Collins, Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar.

If you're wondering, this is what might happen if Mr Trump himself becomes infected.

Democratic 2020 front-runner Joe Biden has meanwhile opened up a commanding lead over rival Bernie Sanders, according to multiple national polls, as the states of ​Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, ​Missouri, North Dakota and​ Washington all hold primaries on Tuesday.

The results could be make or break for Mr Sanders, who was once seen as the likely nominee but has since lost stature as centrist Democrats have coalesced around Mr Biden.

