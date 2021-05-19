Trump news – live: New York starts criminal probe into Trump Organisation, as Michael Cohen mocks former boss

(Getty Images)

The New York Attorney General’s office has said it is expanding its civil probe into Donald Trump’s business empire, and that it is now “actively investigating the Trump Organisation in a criminal capacity”.

The attorney general’s office – already conducting a civil investigation of Mr Trump’s company – suggested that the probe is in conjunction with an ongoing criminal investigation on him by the office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

“We have informed the Trump Organisation that our investigation into the organisation is no longer purely civil in nature,” Fabien Levy, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, said in a statement.

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen responded to the big news about New York’s criminal investigation by sharing a photoshopped photo of his old boss behind bars.