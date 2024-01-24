Trump will be the next President. Get over it

President Donald Trump had an astonishing, historic victory in the Iowa caucus. He carried 98 of 99 counties and was 30 points ahead of the second candidate. He beat Bob Dole’s record 12-point victory over George H W Bush from 1988 – and got over 50 percent in what was effectively a four-way field.

Trump’s victory was enhanced that night when Vivek Ramaswamy left the race, endorsed President Trump, and promptly went to New Hampshire with him. Since Ramaswamy’s supporters came almost entirely from Trump’s base, his 7 percent in Iowa would have pushed Trump closer to 60 percent of the vote.

The next test was the New Hampshire primary, which is profoundly different from Iowa. First, New Hampshire has a primary rather than a caucus. In a primary, voting can take someone as little as a few minutes. He or she walks in, casts a ballot, and leaves. In a caucus, people show up in the evening and spend several hours listening to all the candidates’ spokespersons before they vote. The level of commitment required by the two systems is remarkably different.

Second, New Hampshire is simply a different kind of state than Iowa. Iowa is heavily agricultural, rural and has large evangelical and Catholic populations. According to Gallup, New Hampshire is one of the most secular states in the country. The Granite State is mostly light manufacturing, tourism, and Boston suburbs.

The first polls after Iowa indicated President Trump is solidly ahead, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had a lot of ground to gain to be competitive. The RealClearPolitics average for New Hampshire had Trump with 46.3 per cent, Haley at 33.5 per cent, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 6 percent. Haley gains some ground because former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie dropped out, and his support was almost entirely anti-Trump (polling indicated Christie’s voters would go 3:1 for Haley over Trump).

The final result was different. DeSantis dropped out on Sunday, leaving Haley with 43 per cent and Trump with 54 per cent. There’s no doubt that the outcome is less of a railroad from Trump than may have been expected, but given Haley’s intense focus on the primary state, her second place position will undoubtedly prove to be disappointing for her campaign.

The heart of the Haley strategy was to come in second in Iowa and go into New Hampshire as the clear alternative to Trump. Unfortunately for her, she came in third in Iowa and second in New Hampshire. Her re-positioning of her vote tallies as absolute wins was strange: no one I know thought it was effective. It made her seem less authentic, more calculating – and even disingenuous. It looked and sounded like Washington political-speak, which will not help her with the Republican base. However, it may have been the only hand she could play.

President Trump won New Hampshire despite the collective opposition of the state’s premier political family, the Sununus. Former Gov. John H. Sununu, and his sons (current Gov. Chris Sununu and former US Sen. John E. Sununu) are no fans of President Trump. The former president’s victory has set him on an inexorable path to the nomination, suggesting that he’ll become the pick at the earliest point of any contested nomination process in modern times.

The Never-Trump Republicans and Trump hating elite media won’t go down without a fight. They will build up Haley and try to make her a big enough star that she can carry her home state of South Carolina. Of course, South Carolina is one of Trump’s strongest states and the Republican establishment in South Carolina deeply dislikes Haley. She is currently trailing Trump in the polls by a 30-point margin.

The reality is that President Trump is going to be the Republican nominee. He leads in every state for the nomination. He has the only nationwide organisation that can mobilise in all 50 states. He is ahead nationally among Republicans with 63.1 percent of the vote. Elected Republicans are beginning to rush to endorse him.

Finally, to understand the Trump phenomenon, you must understand that he is not a normal candidate. President Trump is the leader of a national movement. Leaders have a much deeper claim on the loyalty and affection of their supporters than mere candidates have.

This is why every indictment and trial simply enrages and expands the Trump base. People have come to believe that the corrupt Biden Justice Department and partisan law enforcement officials in New York and Atlanta are attacking Trump to keep him from beating – or potentially even facing – President Joe Biden in the November election. To put it more bluntly, they see President Biden trying to jail his political opponent rather than let the people decide who they want to lead the country.

As a national movement leader, President Trump can call on depths of support and intensity of activism of which normal candidates can only dream.

Trump will be the Republican nominee – and from my view, he already is.

