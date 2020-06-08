Trump has no answer to police brutality and racism in the US

Business Insider

As protesters swarm the streets in all 50 states to demand reform to policing in the US, President Donald Trump has done little more than tweet.

Trump has no specific policy proposals to address police brutality, and his top advisers do not believe systemic racism is a problem in law enforcement. Most Americans disagree, polling has shown.

The US is experiencing a watershed moment, and the president is seemingly at a loss in terms of how to respond.

The US is experiencing a seismic shift in the share of Americans who say that racism is a pervasive problem in their country. Nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism, spurred by the brutal death of George Floyd, have congressional lawmakers calling for a wave of reforms to law enforcement. Some localities are moving to defund and even disband police departments.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has offered no specific policy proposals and shown no sign of supporting any substantive reforms to policing.

Instead, Trump has largely responded on Twitter, condemning calls for defunding police and attacking political rivals.

In a press call on Monday morning, Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for Trump's 2020 campaign, said the growing calls for defunding police would "only lead to more chaos."

When he was asked if there was a need for reform to policing in the US and what, "if anything," Trump supported in this regard, particularly as it relates interactions between police and African Americans, Murtaugh said the president planned to hold a roundtable with law enforcement later on Monday. But Americans across the country have made it clear they do not trust law enforcement to reform internally, especially given the ongoing violence associated with police, and desire outside solutions.

Murtaugh said the campaign deferred to the White House regarding any policy pronouncements on this matter. The White House did not offer a comment when contacted by Insider as to whether Trump had any plans to unveil proposals to address police brutality or if there were any internal discussions in the administration to support reform as it relates to law enforcement.

A watershed moment

This is a historic moment in the US. More than ever before, there is widespread agreement that racism is a significant and extensive problem in the US, and polling has shown strong support for the protests across the country.

The vast majority of respondents (76%) in a Monmouth University poll released on Tuesday, including 71% of white respondents, said racism is a "big problem" in the US. In the same poll in January 2015, only 51% of respondents said racism was a "big problem" in the US.

The poll also found a big uptick in the share of Americans who said the police are more likely to use excessive force with a Black person than a white person in similar situations. Overall, 57% of respondents said the police were more likely to use excessive force with a Black person. Comparatively, just 34% said the same in a Monmouth poll in July 2016.

"It seems we have reached a turning point in public opinion where white Americans are realizing that Black Americans face risks when dealing with police that they do not. They may not agree with the violence of recent protests, but many whites say they understand where that anger is coming from," Patrick Murray, the director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement.

Other recent polling showed similar findings.

The Trump administration is out of step with the American public