Trump to nominate U.S. health official for WHO Executive Board: White House

Admiral Brett Giroir, speaks during a news briefing on the administration's response to the coronavirus in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump intends to nominate Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir to be the U.S. representative to the World Health Organization's Executive Board, the White House said on Wednesday.

Giroir, an admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, must be confirmed for the post by the U.S. Senate. The United States does not currently have a representative on the board, according to WHO's website.





(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)