Trump Nominates Clowns Herman Cain and Stephen Moore to Bring the Fed to Heel

“When you think it can’t get any worse, it does,” servile Senate Republicans keep whimpering.

The sentiment came up when Trump announced his latest choice for an open Federal Reserve Board seat—former presidential candidate and Trump super PAC head Herman Cain.

Until then, Trump’s previous selection for another open seat, Stephen Moore, think tank executive, pundit, and author of Trumponomics, a homage to the president whom he also recommended for the Nobel Prize in Economics, held the record for least credentialed person up for a seat on the Fed board.

Together, these two amateurs are a critical part of Trump’s re-election strategy, which is not just to build a wall, close the border, and deter asylum-seekers by making orphans of their babies. It’s also to keep those lured by tax cuts and an (Obama) economy to stay the course. Should the economy slow, Trump won’t just need someone to blame. He’ll need someone to juice it.

Right now that means laying the groundwork to undercut the independence of the most important central bank in the world. Thus the campaign for Cain and Moore—an heir, and a spare, ready to become chair should anything happen to the current one.

Cain made his name turning around Godfather Pizza with two large pies, extra toppings, for $20. As head of the restaurant trade association, he lobbied against raising the minimum wage, health care, non-smoking regs, and stricter blood-alcohol limits for drivers. His wildcat presidential campaign presaged Trump’s, as the pizza man shot to the top of the polls in the 2012 Republican field by offering catchy but meaningless phrases, like his 9-9-9 tax plan, and singing Uzbeki-beki-beki-stan to cover up not knowing where it was.

It ended when five women charged him with sexual misconduct, one on the record about a 13-year affair, and the other about the job interview from hell during which he pushed her head south. That, and the grifter promoting penny stocks and erectile dysfunction drugs that might repel another president simply endeared him to Trump.

The White House unveiled its weak defense of Cain last Sunday: that not all sexual allegations “pan out” and that he’d served on the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank. In a way, he did—but not in a banking capacity. He was a Class C director chosen from the community in a position specifically reserved for non-bankers. He wasn’t there for his insights into open-market monetary policy.

Should Cain be confirmed, even as Republican whimpers about him get louder, his job along with Moore would be laying the groundwork to undercut the independence of the apolitical Fed. That’s a task Trump himself is well qualified for, as an amoral small-time businessman with an appetite for permanently wounding treasured institutions from NATO to the FBI, one tweet at a time.

Yesterday, with every breath he takes, Trump’s carefully chosen Attorney General William Barr showed how much independence he gave up to win his appointment. By jumping out ahead of the actual Mueller report or even its summary, Barr’s short letter secured public opinion that Trump was exonerated when he wasn’t. On Wednesday, he caved in to another item on Trump’s bucket list and confirmed that he’s initiated an investigation into whether the deep state at Justice spied on the president’s campaign as part of what the president himself has already prejudged as an “attempted coup.”

Now, it’s the Fed’s time in the barrel. Trump’s soured on its too-independent chairman Jay Powell, whom the president elevated after he found former chair Janet Yellen too short (and too female and too independent) for the job. Powell, who served in the first Bush administration, didn’t jump fast enough when Trump began blaming the Fed's interest-rate policy for drops in the stock market, Trump’s applause meter for how the economy is doing. After Powell said rates would remain steady, Trump rewarded him with a Comey-like dinner at the White House. Immediately after, the Fed assured the public that the chairman “did not discuss his expectations for monetary policy.”

That’s all it took for Trump to resume trashing him, and to nominate the two stooges. Trump has asked his lawyers how he could fire Powell, according to Bloomberg. To avoid being yelled at, as former White House counsel Don McGahn was when giving unwelcome legal advice, his lawyers only cited the inevitable court challenge that would follow any dismissal for “cause”—a standard not defined since no prior president has ever tried to remove a Fed chair.