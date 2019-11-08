Trump nominates former Ford executive to be new U.S. energy secretary

Dan Brouillette, the Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy is seen in an undated Department of Energy official portrait and handout photo obtained in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy said on Thursday that President Donald Trump had formally nominated Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, a former vice president of Ford Motor Co and Louisiana state energy regulator, to head the department.

If confirmed by the Senate, Brouillette will replace Rick Perry, who said last month he would step down by the end of the year. He is expected to keep advancing Trump's policy of maximizing oil, gas and coal output while slashing regulations on energy facilities.

"If confirmed, I will further Secretary Perry's legacy of promoting energy independence, innovation, and security for the American people," Brouillette said in a statement.

Brouillette, 57, has taken on increasing responsibilities at the Energy Department in recent months as Perry signaled he would resign. He went on international trips for the department and sat in for Perry during several cabinet meetings.

Brouillette was a vice president at Ford <F.N> from 2004 to 2006. After that, he headed public policy for the United Service Automobile Association (USAA), which offers insurance and financial services to veterans.

A native of Louisiana, he was a member of the state's Mineral and Energy Board from 2013 to 2016.





