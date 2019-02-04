Trump nominates former oil and agriculture lobbyist David Bernhardt as new Interior secretary

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Monday that he will nominate acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to the job permanently, saying he has done "a fantastic job from the day he arrived."

Bernhardt has been serving temporarily since Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke departed the Trump Cabinet nearly two months ago under an ethics cloud.

The Interior Department is a sprawling agency with some 70,000 employees that manages the country’s natural resources on land and offshore, and oversees federal lands that collectively make up a fifth of the country.

National parks, the Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Indian Affairs all fall under the secretary's purview.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 02: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) leads a meeting of his Cabinet, including (L-R) Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, and acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, in the Cabinet Room at the White House January 02, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Environmental groups have been wary of Bernhardt, a former oil and agricultural industry lobbyist who also served in the George W. Bush administration. He had served as Zinke's deputy from July 2017 until he was elevated as the acting secretary in December.

Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the Colorado-based Center for Western Priorities, called Bernhardt's nomination "an affront to America’s parks and public lands."

I am pleased to announce that David Bernhardt, Acting Secretary of the Interior, will be nominated as Secretary of the Interior. David has done a fantastic job from the day he arrived, and we look forward to having his nomination officially confirmed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2019

