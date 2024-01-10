Trump will not be allowed to deliver his own closing arguments in his NY fraud trial after failing to agree to preconditions

Trump has asked his NY fraud trial judge for permission to make his own closing arguments Thursday.

The judge denied the request Wednesday after Trump failed to agree to "reasonable, lawful limits."

Trump's closing arguments would have been in addition to those of his lawyers.

The judge in Donald Trump's New York fraud trial on Wednesday denied the former president's unusual request to be allowed to help deliver his own closing arguments on Thursday.

Trump failed to meet a noon deadline to agree to what limitations would be in place were he to directly face the judge in the three-month-old non-jury trial, and make his final arguments against a potentially business-empire-crippling verdict.

Trump had asked to contribute to his attorneys' closing arguments by making a short, personal statement.

By end of morning Wednesday, Trump's side had missed repeated deadline extensions for agreeing to limitations on what he could and could not say, state Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron told the parties by email shortly after 12 noon.

"I won't debate this yet again," the judge wrote in an email to lead Trump lawyer Christopher Kise at seven minutes before noon.

"Take it or leave it. Now or never. You have until noon, seven minutes from now," the judge wrote. Then, as if his keyboard's caps-lock key had experienced a Trump-like malfunction, the judge ended the email with this: "I WILL NOT GRANT ANY FURTHER EXTENSIONS."

Seven minutes later, Engoron emailed to Kise his final decision.

"Dear Mr. Kise," the judge began.

"Not having heard from you by the third extended deadline (noon today), I assume that Mr. Trump will not agree to the reasonable, lawful limits I have imposed as a precondition to giving a closing statement above and beyond those given by his attorneys, and that, therefore, he will not be speaking in court tomorrow," the judge wrote, thereby ending the discussion.

Under New York civil practice law, in making closing arguments Trump would have to be bound by the same limitations as any lawyer or pro-se defendant.

Trump was hardly a model of discipline in depositions and testimony at the trial, at which the New York attorney general's office alleges he inflated his wealth by billions of dollars in fraudulent net-worth statements issued to banks and insurers.

Both his April pre-trial deposition and his November testimony were loaded with tangents and personal attacks.

But in closing arguments, he would only have been able to talk about what he believes the evidence in the three-month-long trial has proven, what it failed to prove, and what a just verdict would be.

The judge's denial Wednesday was the culmination of days of sometimes testy back-and-forths between the judge, Trump's lawyers, and the attorney general's office.

The exchange was begun a week ago by Engoron's principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield, an attorney whose role in the trial sparked headlines.

The judge issued a gag order forbidding the former president from disparaging his legal staff after Trump's personal attacks on Greenfield, made on social media and in remarks to reporters, resulted in her being targeted by a deluge of threatening hate mail and messages, according to court filings.

On Wednesday, January 3, Greenfield sent lawyers for the AG's office and for the lawsuit defendants an email saying that closing arguments would be confined to a single day, January 11, and asking "how many people, and who, will be speaking for each side, and how much time each person, or each side, wants."

The AG's side promptly responded that they would need around an hour, assuming "that closing arguments will follow standard practice."

Kimes chimed in on Trump's behalf with an all-lower-case emailed response that read, "happy new year!" Kise estimated Trump's defense closings would take roughly two hours, then advised that "additionally, president trump plans to present argument at closing as well."

The next response on the week-long email chain came from the AG's special counsel, Andrew Amer, who argued that Trump's application to present closing arguments should be denied, at least in part because "Mr. Trump is prone to giving irrelevant speeches," and "lacks self control."

Allowing Trump to present closing arguments will invite more disruptive speeches and allow him "to testify without being subject to cross-examination," Amer argued.

On Friday, the judge hopped into the email chain. He said he would consent to Trump making a closing argument, but only if "he himself, personally, on the record, just before he speaks, he agrees to limit his subjects to what is permissible in a counsel's closing argument."

That means no "comment on irrelevant matters," no delivering of a "campaign speech," and no attacks on the judge, the judge's staff, the attorney general's office, the New York court system, the judge explained.

"If Mr. Trump violates any of these rules, I will not hesitate to cut him off in mid-sentence and admonish him," the judge added. "If he continues to violate the rules, I will end his closing argument and prevent him from making any further statements in the courtroom," the judge also said.

Trump would "forthwith" be physically removed from the courtroom by court officers, the judge's email concluded, if he violated the gag order. A gag-violation would also result in a fine of not less than $50,000, the judge warned.

The next entry on the email chain came Tuesday, from Kise, who said he was glad the judge agreed that Trump be allowed to make contribute a statement.

However, Kise continued, still in all-lower-case, "he cannot agree (nor would i recommend he do so) to the proposed preconditions and prior restraints." The judge's conditions on Trump speaking were "fraught with ambiguities" and "simply untenable," Kise wrote.

Two hours later, the judge hopped back on the email chain. He defended his limitations on Trump speaking, calling them "reasonable" and "normal" and noting they "are the same limits that the law imposes on any person making a closing argument."

"Take it or leave it," the judge told Kise. "Please let me know which by 4:00 pm today.

At 4:18 p.m., Kise responded, again without capital letters, "apologies as i did not see your deadline." He added, "additionally, my client is in the air so I have not yet been able to discuss your email with him. would therefore request you allow until tomorrow morning for any response."

Then, five hours later, Kise emailed the judge again, informing him that "Mrs. Trump's mother passed away this evening," and asking that closings be postponed until January 29, "because of the challenges presented by this deeply personal family matter."

News of Trump wanting to deliver his own closing arguments was first reported Tuesday by ABC News.

Trump attorney Alina Habba and her spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on the former president's unusual request.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Letitia James declined to comment.

