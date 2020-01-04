Trump is not a fan of civil liberties, and Americans are more willing to give up their rights when they're scared. Here's why there's reason to be concerned, regardless of what happens with Iran

Business Insider

US President Donald Trump hugging flag More

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Throughout US history in times of crisis, infringements on civil liberties by the government are not just to be expected — they're also distressingly popular with the public.

In the almost two decades since 9/11, the Bush and Obama administrations both massively expanded law enforcement powers that come with little accountability, with the support of both parties.

Now President Donald Trump has those powers, and he has a demonstrated history of hostility to civil liberties even in peacetime.

Fears of a terror attack, cyberattack, or a war with Iran are on people's minds following the drone strike assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Thursday.

The combination of the US's history of surrendering civil liberties in the name of safety, expansive government surveillance authority, and Trump in the White House is cause for Americans to be vigilant in maintaining their own rights — no matter what happens next with Iran.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Throughout US history in times of crisis, infringements on civil liberties by the government are not just to be expected — they're also distressingly popular with the public.

In the almost two decades since 9/11, the Bush and Obama administrations massively expanded law enforcement powers that come with little accountability, thanks to the support of lawmakers in both parties. Now President Donald Trump has those powers, and he has a demonstrated history of hostility to civil liberties even in peacetime.

Fears of a terror attack, cyberattack, or a war with Iran are on people's minds following the drone strike assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Thursday. It's unclear at present what the US strike on Soleimani will lead to, and if it will be anything resembling a war, conventional or otherwise.

It's too soon for hard polling data to determine the level of public concern, but on Friday major city mayors gave speeches on their ramped-up security efforts, Democrats made a long-overdue push for a new war powers authorization, and the #WorldWarThree hashtag was trending all day. Trump's most anti-interventionist Republican ally, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, said to Fox News he thinks "there will be a war with Iran."

These certainly demonstrate a modicum of fear of potential worst-case scenarios.

But there was reason to be concerned even before Soleimani's killing.

The combination of the US's history of surrendering civil liberties in the name of safety, expansive government surveillance authority, and Trump in the White House is cause enough for Americans to be vigilant in maintaining their own rights — no matter what happens next with Iran.

Trump has shown hostility toward civil liberties and relies on fear, even in peacetime

Trump has a well-documented history of raging against the press, attacking ethnic and religious minorities, and curbing the rights of marginalized groups. His record is worrying, said Gene Policinski, president and chief operating officer of the Freedom Forum Institute.

"We've got every reason to be concerned because of Trump's aggressive posture about civil liberties," he told Insider.

And then there's the worry that the public would willfully hand over their own rights under the guise of bolstering national security.

Policinski says that in 2002 — in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks — four in 10 Americans were OK with limiting college professors from criticizing military policy. That same year, his organization found that almost 50% of Americans said the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment go too far. That number dropped to under 20% by 2012, but in the wake of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, it shot back up to 39%. This suggests that fear makes people surrender their rights to feel safe.

"Trump has shown a disregard for the importance of civil liberties when measured against safety and security. That seems to be his appeal to the base," Polcicinski said. He adds that Trump is "a master" at using promises of "safety and security to drive political victories and to set policy."

But Policinski also notes that "there is a strain in America that seems willing to surrender its liberties and civil rights when faced with this kind of military threat or when fear is abroad." He cites Abraham Lincoln's suspension of civil liberties during the Civil War, Franklin D. Roosevelt's internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II, and the "red scare" witch hunts conducted by Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s as past examples of the curbing of civil rights during times of crisis.

"I think [Trump] poses the same kind of threat that we've seen periodically to the country, [but] he has new media tools to influence public opinion much more dramatically," Policinski said, adding that this "combination gives Trump and his administration a greater ability to exploit the issue of fear."