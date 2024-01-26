Trump is not first to win New Hampshire primary 3 times; Nixon, FDR did, too | Fact check

The claim: Trump

A Jan. 23 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) shows former President Donald Trump clapping at a campaign rally with a crowd of supporters cheering behind him.

“President Trump is the first candidate in history to win the New Hampshire primary three times,” the caption reads. “Congratulations, Mr. President!”

A similar version of the post was shared more than 200 times in three days before it was deleted.

More from the Fact-Check Team: How we pick and research claims | Email newsletter | Facebook page

Our rating: False

Trump isn't the first to notch three wins in New Hampshire. Richard Nixon won the state’s Republican primary three times between 1960 and 1972. Franklin Delano Roosevelt won the Democratic primary four times under a previous format.

Nixon also won 3 primaries; FDR won 4 before format change

Republican voters in New Hampshire gave the nod to Trump in the Jan. 23 primary election, the first in the run-up to the general election in November. The former president claimed an 11-point victory over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, marking his third primary win in the state.

But that did not make him its first three-time winner, as the post claims.

Fact check: Trump spreads false claim that Democrats can vote in Republican NH primary

Nixon also won three Republican primaries in New Hampshire, records from the Secretary of State’s office show. He won in a landslide in March 1960 after receiving more than 65,000 of the more than 81,000 ballots cast.

He bounced back from a fourth-place finish in 1964 by rolling to his second primary victory in 1968, followed by his third in 1972, when he was chosen on more than 79,000 ballots.

Additionally, Franklin Delano Roosevelt is recognized as the winner of four Democratic primaries in New Hampshire, though those victories came before the state made a significant format change.

Before 1952, New Hampshire voters did not directly select their preferred presidential candidates. Instead, they chose delegates and alternates to their parties’ national conventions, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Those candidates could either promise to support a candidate or remain neutral.

Roosevelt won the pledges of the state's Democratic delegates and alternates in 1932, 1936, 1940 and 1944, according to reports that appeared in The New York Times. His presidency predated the 22nd Amendment, which prohibits any president elected twice from being elected again.

Each of Trump’s three primary wins in New Hampshire came by double digits. He received 35% of votes in 2016 and 84% in 2020.

The New Hampshire primaries have been a frequent subject of misinformation. Among the false claims debunked by USA TODAY are assertions that Trump won “every time” in the state and that President Joe Biden recorded a call urging voters to skip the election.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post but did not immediately receive a response.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or e-newspaper here.

USA TODAY is a verified signatory of the International Fact-Checking Network, which requires a demonstrated commitment to nonpartisanship, fairness and transparency. Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Meta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump isn't first with 3 primary wins in New Hampshire | Fact check