Trump not permitted a personal closing argument in New York civil fraud trial, judge says

Former President Donald Trump won't be allowed to speak personally at his New York civil fraud trial closing arguments Thursday after his attorney failed to confirm Trump would abide by conditions the judge imposed, the judge said.

In an unusual move, an attorney for Trump told the court last week that his client planned to personally make a closing argument, in addition to arguments from the attorneys, according to emails Judge Arthur Engoron made public Wednesday.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he arrives for the third day of his civil fraud trial in New York City on Oct. 17, 2023. Trump attends the trial a day after a federal judge, in a separate criminal case, imposed a partial gag order on Trump, on Oct. 16. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_33YH98T.jpg

Engoron said he has discretion over such a proposal and would allow it if the former president would agree to restrict his comments to the facts and the law of the case. When Trump's attorney failed to give that confirmation by Engoron's deadline, the judge said he assumes Trump won't agree to the reasonable limits and therefore he will not be speaking in court on Thursday.

Alina Habba, a spokesperson for Trump on legal issues, issued a statement: "Is anyone surprised anymore?"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump can't speak personally at NY trial after not agreeing to limits