Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024 | Letters

In anticipation of the 2024 presidential election, the media’s talking heads are saying the race will likely be between incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican president, Donald Trump. Like Liz Cheney, former Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives, I believe Trump should not be allowed to run for president in 2024 if a jury finds him guilty of inciting an insurrection, or attempting to overthrow our government on Jan. 6, 2021. Of course, Trump is innocent until proven guilty. The jury must find out if Trump was in on the insurrection planning and planning to throw his vice president, Mike Pence, under the bus.

For years to come, a severely broken Republican Party should have to pay a steep political price for foisting Trump on the American people in 2016. He was not fit to be president then and is still totally unfit to be the Republican Party’s nominee in 2024.

Paul L. Whiteley, Sr., Louisville

Shocking number of Americans want to be ruled by a demagogue

The Dec. 13 guest column, "America continues to be on a dangerous roadway toward fascism," issues a sobering warning to the "it can't happen here" crowd. It underscores the sad fact that there are a shockingly large number of people who strongly desire to be ruled over by a demagogue. Fortunately, there are undoubtedly a larger number of people to whom the following yard sign, which went viral on social media, applies: "I'm a Republican, but I'm not a fool − I'm voting for Biden."

Steve Applegate, Cleves.

Space junk poses a real threat

Thank you for your recent article outlining the dangers posed by the ever-increasing amount of debris circulating in Earth's orbit. This "space junk" represents a real threat to the current functional satellites upon which our modern society depends. GPS, weather and defense satellites, even the international space station, could be wiped out in a matter of days or weeks should a worst-case scenario occur, in which a single collision could initiate a cascade of collisions that would destroy virtually every object in Earth's orbit. Fortunately, organizations like NASA and the European Space Agency are working on solutions to prevent this potentially catastrophic event.

Dave Smile, Blue Ash

