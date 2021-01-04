Trump is a ‘not very smart’ mafia boss, former solicitor general says

Louise Hall
&lt;p&gt;Neal Katyal acted as solicitor general under former President Obama&lt;/p&gt; (MSNBC )

The former acting solicitor general under former President Obama has accused President Donald Trump of talking like a “mafia boss” during his shocking phone call to Georgia's election chief.

Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, Neal Katyal said that based on the excerpts he had heard, “it sounds like Donald Trump is talking like a mafia boss, and not a particularly smart mafia boss at that.”

“This is the way that people in organised crime rings talk, and you see it there,” he added.

Prof Katyal, now a Georgetown Law professor, said he believed Trump's actions were "really, truly an impeachable offense."

"You know, maybe that works in the Soviet Union or something. It certainly hasn't been the way that America, the American government, has operated," he said.

He urged the Department of Justice to "at least has to open an investigation.”

The president has faced mounting backlash after a taped conversation was released by The Washington Post on Sunday with many critics calling for impeachment.

The audio revealed Mr Trump apparently asking Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes,” and help overturn the election loss.

"There’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated,” the president purportedly said in the call, telling Mr Raffensperger that he was taking “a big risk” in not pursuing his false claims.

Mr Raffensperger and his officials told the outgoing president that Joe Biden’s 11,779-vote victory in Georgia was fair and accurate.

"This is, you know, the heart of what the abuse of power that our founders worried about so much is,” Prof Katyal said.

“It's, you know, the idea that the government official can use the powers of his office to try and stay in office and try and browbeat other officials that disagree with them.”

Other legal experts have expressed concern over the contents of the recording, including congressman Adam Schiff, a lawyer who led the impeachment proceedings against the president.

“Trump’s contempt for democracy is laid bare. Once again. On tape. Pressuring an election official to ‘find’ the votes so he can win is potentially criminal,” he tweeted.

“And another flagrant abuse of power by a corrupt man who would be a despot, if we allowed him. We will not.”

Democratic Rep Don Beyer echoed similar sentiments as Prof Katyal comparing Mr Trump to a “cheap gangster”.

“Trump is on tape threatening elected officials like a cheap gangster – trying to get them to commit massive, criminal election fraud – and Republicans in Congress want to keep him in power by overturning the vote of the American people,” he tweeted.

The backlash comes only weeks before Mr Trump’s term in office draws to a close, with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden set to take place on 20 January.

The controversy also comes just one day before two run-off elections are scheduled to take place in Georgia in a contentious battle to decide which party takes control of the Senate.

The White House, the Trump campaign and Mr Raffensperger’s office did not respond to requests for comment on Monday regarding the recorded phone conversation.

  • Why did Trump pick fights with Congress he was sure to lose?

    President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?

  • GOP congressman who eked out victory in Biden district will join Electoral College objectors

    Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) became the latest congressional Republican to announce he'll object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday. Garcia said that while he's a "federalist, I do believe there is enough evidence of compromised processes and break downs in election integrity by certain state legislatures that do in fact warrant a closer examination."At first glance, Garcia's decision to join his colleagues in challenging President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory isn't particularly noteworthy. There are more than 140 House Republicans who are on board, as well as a dozen known senators who plan on supporting them. But Garcia doesn't appear to fit the mold of a lawmaker attempting to satisfy a voter base "in deep red districts" calling for their representatives to do something about unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. Instead, Garcia narrowly eked out a narrow November victory in a district that Biden won by around 10 percent.> This is notable because Garcia won by 0.2 percentage points in November. The Kraken stuff is not just from members in deep-red districts. https://t.co/nVeapjxDGB> > — Jeff Dufour (@dcdufour) January 4, 2021Theoretically, embracing this movement could mean Garcia is risking certain swing voters down the line, and his 2020 returns suggest he doesn't have a huge safety net.More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire

  • Texas pastor killed, others injured in church shooting; suspect arrested

    The 62-year-old pastor reportedly confronted Mytrez Deunte Woolen with a gun, but he was overpowered. A pastor was killed and two parishioners were injured in a church shooting in East Texas on Sunday. Authorities had been searching for 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen on Saturday, using dogs and drones, when the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church in Winona reportedly discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday.

  • Julian Assange could be freed this week as judge blocks extradition to US

    Julian Assange could be a free man as early as Wednesday after a British judge ruled that he cannot be extradited to the US because there is a risk he will kill himself in prison like Jeffery Epstein. Wikileaks founder Assange is wanted by the US Government for publishing thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011 relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. But Assange’s 11 year battle against extradition finally appeared to draw to a close on Monday after District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled the 49-year-old should not be sent to the US by "reason of mental health". Despite the “strong public interest” in abiding by treaty obligations between the UK and the US, Ms Baraitser concluded that there was a “substantial” risk of suicide if Assange is handed over to the US authorities. In a 132 page ruling, Ms Baraitser drew on the expert evidence of five psychiatrists who diagnosed the Wikileaks founder with depression, traits of autism and suicidal thoughts.

  • Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs

    In an extraordinary rebuke of President Donald Trump, all 10 living former secretaries of defense cautioned Sunday against any move to involve the military in pursuing claims of election fraud, arguing that it would take the country into “dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.” The 10 men, both Democrats and Republicans, signed on to an opinion article published in The Washington Post that implicitly questioned Trump's willingness to follow his Constitutional duty to peacefully relinquish power on Jan. 20. Following the Nov. 3 election and subsequent recounts in some states, as well as unsuccessful court challenges, the outcome is clear, they wrote, while not specifying Trump in the article.

  • New York, Florida tell hospitals to dispense COVID-19 vaccines quicker or lose supply

    The U.S. federal government has distributed more than 13 million vaccine doses to states and territories around the country, but only around 4 million have actually been administered, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last updated on Saturday. New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker notified hospitals of the potential actions in a letter on Sunday, Cuomo told reporters. "I don't want the vaccine in a fridge or a freezer, I want it in somebody's arm," he said.

  • Angela Merkel 'blocked bid to secure more coronavirus vaccine'

    Angela Merkel came under fire on Monday after it emerged she intervened personally to block a bid by European health ministers to secure larger orders of coronavirus vaccine over the summer. Public anger is growing across the continent at the European Union’s failure to order enough doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine which was developed in Germany and manufactured in Belgium. But it now appears Mrs Merkel blocked an initiative by the German, French, Italian and Dutch health ministers to order more stocks of vaccine last summer. Bild newspaper published a leaked letter from the four health ministers to Ursula von der Leyen in which they agreed to drop the initiative and hand over control of vaccine orders to the European Commission. According to the newspaper, the letter was written under pressure from Mrs Merkel, who wanted to send a signal of solidarity at the start of Germany’s six-month EU presidency. “We believe that it is of utmost importance to have a common joint and single approach towards the various pharmaceutical companies,” the four ministers wrote. “We also consider that speed is of the essence in this case. So we deem it very useful if the Commission takes the lead in this process.”

  • Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday

    With just over two weeks left in President Trump's presidency, the White House is still putting out his daily schedule, but the schedules keep "sounding weirder and weirder," CNN's Kevin Liptak observed Sunday night. He was specifically pointing to the guidance for how Trump will spend Monday, before he heads to Georgia to campaign for the Republican incumbents in twin Senate special elections on Tuesday. "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening," the White House said late Sunday. "He will make many calls and have many meetings."> This is a new addition to the President's daily schedule> > "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings. " pic.twitter.com/mv2XihwKIN> > -- Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 4, 2021There's a clear didn't-read-the-book-report vibe to Trump's official schedule, but we also know, thanks to Georgia's secretary of state and Trump's Twitter feed, that what Trump is working on and calling people about these days is his doomed effort to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. The man who defeated him, President-elect Joe Biden, is also traveling to Georgia to campaign, his office said Sunday. Biden may have meetings and phone calls planned for Monday as well, but that didn't make his schedule. > Here's Biden's schedule guidance for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ldJ7SJznyP> > -- Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 4, 2021More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire

  • Russia now probing case of helicopter downed by Azerbaijan as murder -Interfax

    Russian military investigators are now treating the Nov. 9 downing of a helicopter over Armenia as "wilful murder", a more serious charge than the previous "death through negligence", Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another, just few hours before a Moscow-brokered peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh was reached. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijan, which has the political backing of Turkey, and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous region had been raging for six weeks at the time of the incident.

  • Pittsburgh police investigate 2 explosions less than 2 hours apart

    No injuries were reported, but a parked vehicle was damaged, Pittsburgh police said.

  • Iran  seizes South Korean tanker and begins uranium enrichment to 20 per cent in fresh confrontations

    Iran provoked fresh confrontations with the West today by seizing an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and confirming it would further enrich the raw materials for a nuclear bomb, in violation of international agreements. South Korea mobilised its forces in the Strait of Hormuz and dispatched an anti-piracy unit to the Gulf on Monday afternoon after a ship bearing its flag, the MT Hankuk Chemi, was intercepted off the coast of Oman and escorted into Iranian waters. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) later confirmed it had seized the vessel and detained its crew in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, "due to the repeated infringement of maritime environmental laws". Iranian media reported that the ship, which was carrying 7,200 tonnes of oil chemical products from Saudi Arabia to Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates, had been “polluting the Persian Gulf with chemicals”.

  • Plane hits Michigan house, businessman and family die

    A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members.

  • Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording

    Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his advisers were prepared for President Trump to press him on overturning the state's presidential election results during a Saturday phone call, so they decided to record the conversation, which they eventually leaked after Trump mischaracterized the exchange. But the decision was also inspired by a previous phone call Raffensperger had with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in November, Politico reports.Raffensperger accused Graham of asking him whether he had the power to toss out all mail ballots in Georgia counties found to have higher rates of non-matching signatures, a claim the senator denied. Either way, the call apparently prompted Raffensperger to remain on high alert if he found himself in similar situations. "Lindsey Graham asked us to throw out legally cast ballots," one of Raffensperger's advisers told Politico. "So yeah, after that call, we decided maybe we should do this."As it turns out, Graham's attempt to help Trump win the election wound up backfiring on the president down the line. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park

  • U.S. may cut some Moderna vaccine doses in half to speed rollout, official says

    The U.S. government is considering giving some people half the dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in order to speed vaccinations, a federal official said on Sunday. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the federal vaccine program, said on CBS' "Face the Nation" that officials were in talks with Moderna and the Food and Drug Administration about the idea.

  • Flawless Floor Mirrors for Every At-Home OOTD Pic

    Here’s looking at you, kidOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Businessman and family die when plane hits Michigan house

    A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members. The victims were David S. Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife Michele and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-24 Comanche crashed in a residential area at 3:47 p.m. Saturday, roughly half a mile from Oakland Southwest Airport, according to preliminary information.

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s killers ask that he not be called a ‘victim’

    According to TMZ, the defense attorneys for Travis and Gregory McMichael — the father and son who shot and killed 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020 — don’t want to the word “victim” used in court. Gregory, who spoke to the officer, pointed to his son Travis, who was covered in blood, saying, “He had no choice.” According to documents obtained by TMZ, the McMichaels have filed new motions asking that prosecutors be prevented from referring to Arbery as a victim in order to prevent the jury from reaching a conclusion before the matter is deliberated upon.

  • Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) "has run the most negative campaign in Georgia history," her Democratic challenger, Rev. Raphael Warnock, said at a recent campaign rally, reports HuffPost. Loeffler and Republican groups backing her campaign, HuffPost notes, have run various attacks on Warnock in the lead up to Tuesday's Senate runoff, which include labeling him a Marxist and suggesting he's covered up child abuse. But the ads may not be riling up Loeffler's supporters as much as they are boosting Democratic turnout, especially among Black voters."The attack ads, the portrayal of Rev. Warnock using historically racist tropes in the ads is insulting," Gwen Mills, the secretary-treasurer of the labor union Unite Here, told HuffPost. "But it's also invigorating in the sense that people aren't going to stand for this. We've heard it a lot."That backlash in addition to a few other key factors seem to be paying off for Democrats. Tom Bonier, the CEO of the Democratic data firm TargetSmart, said Black voters have "been leading the way in increasing Black turnout," and 40 percent of the 102,000 people who cast ballots during early voting in the runoff after sitting out the general election are Black. Read more at HuffPost.More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park

  • ‘He works for me’: Trump jealously hits out at favourable media coverage of Fauci

    Dr Fauci has already been included by President-elect Joe Biden in his health team

  • Philippine president blocks Senate attempt to probe guards' use of vaccine

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte directed the head of his military detail on Monday to ignore a legislative summons, foiling the Senate's attempt to probe his guards for inoculating themselves with an unauthorised COVID-19 vaccine. The Senate plans to conduct an inquiry into the government's vaccination plan next week and some senators want the head of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) to appear and explain the unit's actions, which they said were illegal. "Do not obey the summons," Duterte told PSG chief Brigadier General Jesus Durante in a late-night televised address.