Trump, who was notably silent on recent Bud Light boycott, owns up to $5 million in Anheuser-Busch stock, records show

After Bud Light partnered with transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney, right-wingers launched a boycott.

But former President Donald Trump has been missing from the conversation.

It turns out that he's an investor in Anheuser Busch InBev — the company that produces Bud Light.

When prominent conservatives called for a boycott of Bud Light earlier this month, after it partnered with transgender Tiktok influencer Dylan Mulvaney, former President Donald Trump remained uncharacteristically tight-lipped.

There appears to be no mention of Bud Light, or Mulvaney, in recent Truth Social posts, and the former president does not appear to have made any public statements on the company or the surrounding right-wing furor.

Indeed, Real Clear Politics noted that Trump is "MIA" on the boycott, ignoring repeated requests for comment from the outlet on the topic.

He also did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

But it turns out the former president, who has previously spoken against transgender rights, has a financial interest in Bud Light's parent company — Anheuser Busch InBev.

The Independent was the first to report on financial disclosures showing that Trump is an investor in the company that produces Bud Light.

Trump's most recent 101-page disclosures form, which was filed with the Federal Election Commission on April 14, shows that Trump owns between $1 million and $5 million in Anheuser Busch InBev under an account listed as "DJT Trust — Investment Account #2."

While the former president has been quiet about the Bud Light outrage, his son, Donald Trump Jr., has called for the boycott to end.

During an April 13 broadcast of his "Triggered" podcast, Don Jr. said: "I'm not for destroying an American, an iconic company, for something like this. The company itself doesn't participate in the same leftist nonsense as the other big conglomerates."

His position was out of step with many other prominent GOP figures.

Former Gov. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate, has repeatedly misgendered Mulvaney in speaking out against the Bud Light partnership.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is expected to announce his 2024 run in the coming months, told RealClearPolitics that the boycott was merited.

And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has passed a slate of anti-LGBTQ laws and is largely seen as Trump's biggest rival for the GOP nomination, went as far as to accuse Bud Light of "rubbing our faces in it" by using Mulvaney as part of a campaign.

