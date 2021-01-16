Trump will take nuclear football out of DC on his final day in office - and the codes will be deactivated at the stroke of noon

Trump will take nuclear football out of DC on his final day in office (Olivier Doulier - Pool/Getty Images)

Donald Trump will get to take the nuclear football with him when he leaves Washington DC on his final day in office – but the codes will be deactivated at the stroke of noon.

Mr Trump will be accompanied by the 45-pound briefcase when he flies to Florida on the morning of Joe Biden’s inauguration, as he is reportedly expected to do.

But the nuclear codes that accompany it will stop working as soon as Mr Biden is sworn in as his successor 1,000 miles away on Wednesday.

Military officials will have a nuclear football ready and waiting to accompany Mr Biden after he becomes the commander-in-chief, officials told CNN.

Mr Trump has also reportedly not made up his mind if he will continue the tradition of writing a letter to leave for his successor in the Oval Office’s Resolute desk.

The outgoing president is expected to be at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida or nearby golf course when his term in office officially ends, reports CNN.

Mr Trump wants to hold a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews on the morning of Joe Biden’s inauguration before flying to Florida, say reports.

The ceremony may include a colour guard and even a 21-gun salute, officials told USA Today.

And there may also be a red carpet and a military band, according to The New York Times.

Mr Trump, who was impeached for an unprecedented second time on Wednesday, is expected to leave the White House for a final time early on inauguration day rather than attend the ceremony.

He will become the first president to snub his successor’s inauguration since the 1860s, but vice president Mike Pence has said he plans to attend.

Traditionally, the outgoing president has met with the incoming first family at the White House before the inauguration.

