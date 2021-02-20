How Trump offered Kim a ride on Air Force One

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump meet in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: February 2019
The summit in Hanoi in February 2019 did not go to plan

President Trump's meetings with Kim Jong-un were among the most eye-catching moments of his presidency.

In the third and final episode of a new BBC series Trump Takes On the World, directed by Tim Stirzaker, we discover new details about how these summits came about, and speak to those who were in the room when the two men met.

What they saw stunned even the most seasoned diplomats - not least when Trump offered the North Korean dictator a lift home on Air Force One.

Trump's second summit with Kim Jong-un, in Hanoi, Vietnam, did not go to plan. As negotiations over North Korea's nuclear programme broke down, Trump left abruptly, saying to the press: "Sometimes you just have to walk."

But before he departed, the then US president did make one astonishing offer to Kim.

Matthew Pottinger, the top Asia expert on Trump's National Security Council told us: "President Trump offered Kim a lift home on Air Force One. The president knew that Kim had arrived on a multi-day train ride through China into Hanoi and the president said: 'I can get you home in two hours if you want.' Kim declined."

An 'unforced error'

The offer of a ride home was one of many surprises in an unlikely bromance between the two men that started in Singapore when, as former National Security Adviser John Bolton told us: "Trump thought he had a new best friend."

Here, Trump made another gesture that shocked his own team, when he agreed to Kim's request to cancel joint military exercises between the US and South Korea.

John Bolton
John Bolton says the cancellation of the military exercises was "a concession for which we got nothing in return"

Bolton told the BBC: "Kim Jong-un, as he had many times in the past, complained about the big joint exercises between South Korea and American forces, which had been going on on the Korean peninsula for about 60 years plus.

"Trump, out of nowhere, said, 'I'm going to cancel the war games [as he called them]. There's no need for them, they're expensive and it will make you happy.' I couldn't believe it.

"[Secretary of State] Pompeo, [Chief of Staff] Kelly and I were sitting there in the room with Trump and we weren't consulted. It came simply from Trump's own mind. It was an unforced error; it was a concession for which we got nothing in return."

Find out more:

  • The third episode of Trump Takes on the World airs on the BBC on 24 February

  • It will be shown on BBC Two at 21:00 GMT and repeated on 25 February at 23:30

  • After the programme airs it can be watched on the BBC's iPlayer

Trump's secret message to Kim

The fact that the meeting happened at all was a surprise to many.

Only months earlier, Trump had been calling Kim "Rocket Man" and threatening North Korea with "fire and fury".

Top UN official Jeff Feltman describes how, at the height of the crisis, he delivered a secret message from Trump to Kim that offered a meeting.

UN Under-Secretary General for Political Affairs Feltman had been invited to Pyongyang by the North Koreans - but the US State Department had told him that they didn't think it was a good idea for him to go. However, a few weeks later, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited the White House.

Feltman told us: "They were comparing notes on what was happening, what might be possible, how dangerous was it, how likely would a military response be, all that sort of thing. And Secretary General Guterres said to President Trump: 'Jeff Feltman has this strange invitation to go to Pyongyang and lead a policy dialogue with the North Koreans.'

"And Trump leaned over toward him and said: 'Jeff Feltman should go to Pyongyang and Jeff Feltman should tell the North Koreans I'm willing to sit down with Kim Jong-Un.'"

Feltman rebuffed in Pyongyang

When Feltman went to Pyongyang, he stressed to the North Koreans the gravity of the situation. He told us: "The major message that I tried to get across, and this was in response to their arguments about the need for deterrence, is that what they see as deterrence can provoke the very war that they believe they are deterring."

The UN official asked for a meeting with the North Korean foreign minister in private to pass on the secret message from Trump.

He recalls: "There was a bit of silence before the foreign minister said, 'I don't believe you, why should I believe you.' And I said: 'Look, I'm not asking you to believe me. What I'm telling you is that the UN was entrusted with a message from President Trump; I am the carrier of that message.'"

He told us: "I went to Pyongyang deeply, deeply concerned given this feeling that war was imminent. I left Pyongyang terrified that what we really risked was an accidental war."

Trump leaves South Korea's ambassador stunned

Kim didn't respond directly to Trump's message - but months later he told the South Koreans that he was ready to meet the US president. South Korea's national security adviser rushed to the White House to deliver the news.

The then US National Security Adviser, HR McMaster, describes the moment Trump said "yes" to a meeting: "Ambassador Chung just about fell out of his chair because he thought it was going to be kind of a hard sell."

Like many in the White House, McMaster had serious reservations about meeting Kim but, as with so much of Trump's foreign policy, the president was going to do it his way.

As McMaster says: "I felt that it would be better to let Kim Jong-un feel the pressure a little bit longer. But, of course the president wouldn't resist the opportunity."

Recommended Stories

  • Former Trump official details "grave misstep" in COVID response

    "It was the one effective, widely available tool that we had in the arsenal to deal with this...It was a grave misstep," Pottinger told "Face the Nation."

  • John Cornyn, the other Texas senator, liked a tweet noting how much better he handled the winter storms than Ted Cruz

    Texas Sen. John Cornyn liked a tweet that noted his response was "full of helpful news and resources for Texas" from an account mocking Cruz.

  • Hillary Clinton mocks Ted Cruz after he reportedly left his pet dog, Snowflake, behind amid Texas' storm

    A viral picture taken by Houston-based journalist, Michael Hardy, showed Ted Cruz's dog looking out from the family's "dark" and "uninhabited" home.

  • USC closes Chinese-government run program accused of spreading propaganda

    USC is just the latest university to close the controversial program.

  • Democrats Beat Trump in 2020. Now They're Asking: What Went Wrong?

    Democrats emerged from the 2020 election with full control of the federal government and a pile of lingering questions. In private, party leaders and strategists have been wrestling with a quandary: Why was President Joe Biden’s convincing victory over Donald Trump not accompanied by broad Democratic gains down ballot? With that puzzle in mind, a cluster of Democratic advocacy groups has quietly launched a review of the party’s performance in the 2020 election with an eye toward shaping Democrats’ approach to next year’s midterm campaign, seven people familiar with the effort said. There is particular concern among the Democratic sponsors of the initiative about the party’s losses in House districts with large minority populations, including in Florida, Texas and California, people briefed on the initiative said. The review is probing tactical and strategic choices across the map, including Democratic messaging on the economy and the coronavirus pandemic, as well as organizational decisions like eschewing in-person canvassing. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Democrats had anticipated they would be able to expand their majority in the House, pushing into historically red areas of the Sun Belt where Trump’s unpopularity had destabilized the GOP coalition. Instead, Republicans took 14 Democratic-held House seats, including a dozen that Democrats had captured in an anti-Trump wave election just two years earlier. The results stunned strategists in both parties, raising questions about the reliability of campaign polling and seemingly underscoring Democratic vulnerabilities in rural areas and right-of-center suburbs. Democrats also lost several contested Senate races by unexpectedly wide margins, even as they narrowly took control of the chamber. Strategists involved in the Democratic self-review have begun interviewing elected officials and campaign consultants and reaching out to lawmakers and former candidates in major House and Senate races where the party either won or lost narrowly. Four major groups are backing the effort, spanning a range of Democratic-leaning interests: Third Way, a centrist think tank; End Citizens United, a clean-government group; the Latino Victory Fund; and Collective PAC, an organization that supports Black Democratic candidates. They are said to be working with at least three influential bodies within the House Democratic caucus: the Congressional Black Caucus, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the New Democrat Coalition, a group of centrist lawmakers. The groups have retained a Democratic consulting firm, 270 Strategies, to conduct interviews and analyze electoral data. Democrats are feeling considerable pressure to refine their political playbook before the 2022 congressional elections, when the party will be defending minuscule House and Senate majorities without a presidential race to drive turnout on either side. Dan Sena, a former executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said there was a recognition in the party that, despite Biden’s victory, the 2020 cycle had not been an unalloyed Democratic success story. “I think people know that there was good and bad coming out of ’20, and there is a desire to look under the hood,” Sena said. Among the party’s goals, Sena said, should be studying their gains in Georgia and looking for other areas where population growth and demographic change might furnish the party with strong electoral targets in 2022. “There were a series of factors that really made Georgia work this cycle,” he said. “How do you begin to find places like Georgia?” Matt Bennett, senior vice president of Third Way, confirmed in a statement that the four-way project was aimed at positioning Democrats for the midterm elections. “With narrow Democratic majorities in Congress and the Republican Party in the thrall of Trump-supporting seditionists, the stakes have never been higher,” he said. “Our organizations will provide Democrats with a detailed picture of what happened in 2020 — with a wide range of input from voices across the party — so they are fully prepared to take on the GOP in 2022.” In addition to the outside review, some of the traditional party committees are said to be taking narrower steps to scrutinize the 2020 results. Concerned about a drop in support with Latino men, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee conducted focus groups in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas earlier this year, one person familiar with the study said. It is not clear precisely what conclusions emerged from the exercise. So far there is no equivalent process underway on the Republican side, party officials said, citing the general lack of appetite among GOP leaders for grappling openly with Trump’s impact on the party and the wreckage he inflicted in key regions of the country. As a candidate for reelection, Trump slumped in the Democratic-leaning Upper Midwest — giving up his most important breakthroughs of 2016 — and lost to Biden in Georgia and Arizona, two traditionally red states where the GOP has suffered an abrupt decline in recent years. The party lost all four Senate seats from those states during Trump’s presidency, three of them in the 2020 cycle. But Trump and his political retainers have so far responded with fury to critics of his stewardship of the party, and there is no apparent desire to tempt his wrath with a comprehensive analysis that would be likely to yield unflattering results. One unofficial review, conducted by Trump’s pollster, Tony Fabrizio, concluded that Trump had shed significant support because of his handling of the pandemic, with particularly damaging losses among white voters. In the past, Democratic attempts at self-scrutiny have tended to yield somewhat mushy conclusions aimed at avoiding controversy across the party’s multifarious coalition. The Democratic Party briefly appeared headed for a public reckoning in November as the party absorbed its setbacks in the House and its failure to unseat several Republican senators whom Democrats had seen as ripe for defeat. A group of centrist House members blamed left-wing rhetoric about democratic socialism and defunding the police for their losses in a number of conservative-leaning suburbs and rural districts. Days after the election, Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia said the party should renounce the word “socialism,” drawing pushback from progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. That airing of differences did not last long: Democrats quickly closed ranks in response to Trump’s attacks on the 2020 election, and party unity hardened after the Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But there are still significant internal disagreements about campaign strategy. It has been eight years since either political party conducted a wide-ranging self-assessment that recommended thorough changes in structure and strategy. After the 2012 election, when Republicans lost the presidential race and gave up seats in both chambers of Congress, the Republican National Committee empaneled a task force that called for major changes to the party organization. The so-called 2012 autopsy also recommended that the GOP embrace the cause of immigration reform, warning that the party faced a bleak demographic future if it did not improve its position with communities of color. That recommendation was effectively discarded after House Republicans blocked a bipartisan immigration deal passed by the Senate, and then fully obliterated by Trump’s presidential candidacy. Henry Barbour, a member of the RNC who co-authored the committee’s post-2012 analysis, said it would be wise for both parties to consider their political positioning after the 2020 election. He said that Democrats had succeeded in the election by running against Trump but that the party’s leftward shift had alienated otherwise winnable voters, including some Black, Hispanic and Asian American communities that shifted incrementally toward Trump. “They’re running off a lot of middle-class Americans who work hard for a living out in the heartland or in big cities or suburbs,” Barbour said. “Part of that is because Democrats have run too far to the left.” Barbour said Republicans, too, should take a clear-eyed look at their 2020 performance. Trump, he said, had not done enough to expand his appeal beyond a large and loyal minority of voters. “The Republican Party has got to do better than that,” he said. “We’re not just a party of one president.” In addition to the four-way review on the Democratic side, there are several narrower projects underway focused on addressing deficiencies in polling. Democratic and Republican officials alike found serious shortcomings in their survey research, especially polling in House races that failed to anticipate how close Republicans would come to retaking the majority. Both parties emerged from the campaign feeling that they had significantly misjudged the landscape of competitive House races, with Democrats losing seats unexpectedly and Republicans perhaps having missed a chance to capture the chamber as a result. The chief Republican and Democratic super political action committees focused on House races — the Congressional Leadership Fund and House Majority PAC — are both in the process of studying their 2020 polling and debating changes for the 2022 campaign, people familiar with their efforts said. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a Republican group, is said to be undertaking a somewhat more extensive review of its spending and messaging, although it is not expected to issue any kind of larger diagnosis for the party. “We would be foolish not to take a serious look at what worked, what didn’t work and how you can evolve and advance,” said Dan Conston, the group’s president. Several of the largest Democratic polling companies are also conferring regularly with each other in an effort to address gaps in the 2020 research. Two people involved in the conversations said there was general agreement that the industry had to update its practices before 2022 to assure Democratic leaders that they would not be caught by surprise again. Anna Greenberg, a Democratic pollster involved in reviewing research from the last cycle, said that the party was only now digging more deeply into the results of the 2020 election because the past few months had been dominated by other crises. Several Democratic and Republican strategists cautioned that both parties faced a challenge in formulating a plan for 2022; it had been more than a decade, she said, since a midterm campaign had not been dominated by a larger-than-life presidential personality. Based on the experience of the 2020 campaign, it is not clear that Biden is destined to become such a polarizing figure. “It’s hard to know what an election’s like without an Obama or a Trump,” Greenberg said, “just normal, regular, ordinary people running.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Trump hotel employees say they had to pretend to support the president: 'Inside I was dying'

    For employees at the Trump International Hotel who weren't Donald Trump supporters, pretending to be one was an unwritten rule of the job.

  • Justice Department Confronts Increasingly Complex Capitol Riot Inquiry

    WASHINGTON — Justice Department officials are adding prosecutors and agents to their sprawling investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol as it moves into a more complicated phase and they strategize about how to handle the large caseload, including trying to stave off a potential backlog in the courts, according to law enforcement officials. Their effort to charge more complex cases was evident Friday when prosecutors secured an indictment expanding an existing conspiracy case against the right-wing militia group the Oath Keepers, accusing six more suspected members of the group of organizing a military-style attack on the Capitol to help President Donald Trump overturn the election results and remain in power. The investigation has already resulted in charges against more than 230 people and in scores of subpoenas. More than a dozen federal prosecutors from around the country have been assigned to work with the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, which is leading the investigation, and it could lead to 400 to 500 criminal cases in total, according to a law enforcement official. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Michael R. Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney in Washington who has been overseeing the inquiry, will soon step down from his appointed post. But officials are planning to keep him on to continue to oversee the investigation from Justice Department headquarters in Washington, according to people familiar with the leadership discussions. The FBI’s Washington Field Office, which moved quickly in the days after the attack to handle a voluminous amount of tips, digital clues and interviews, will see more of that work farmed out to field offices around the country. The bureau’s Domestic Terrorism Operations Section, which has long overseen the investigation from FBI headquarters, will coordinate that work. In the weeks immediately after the siege on Congress, the speed of the FBI’s investigation provided a glimmer of hope that the rioters would be held accountable, as the government grappled with security failures that allowed the pro-Trump mob to breach one of the most fortified buildings in one of the most secure cities in the nation. But the investigation has now hit an inflection point, where the easy cases have mostly been made and more complex ones loom. Sherwin signaled the shift last month at a news conference, saying the pace of arrests would plateau as prosecutors focused on building “the more complicated conspiracy cases related to possible coordination among militia groups.” Now federal prosecutors are discussing obtaining guilty pleas from defendants and trying to secure suspects’ cooperation, according to a law enforcement official. Major criminal investigations often depend on intelligence from informants and cooperating witnesses, current and former prosecutors say. But the riot investigation, which has been highly unusual in many respects, has resulted in hundreds of charges with little cooperation from people involved and instead based almost entirely on evidence gathered from social media and tips from family members and acquaintances. To file more serious charges accusing suspects of organized plots to overturn the election, the government may need the cooperation of those already swept up by the FBI who might want a lesser sentence. “Cooperators are the de facto experts on a crime because they’re on the inside of a conspiracy,” said Glenn Kirschner, a former prosecutor in Washington who focused on homicide and racketeering cases. “They can bring direct evidence to the jury about who was playing what role inside; what the hierarchy was and what the structure was inside the organization.” The Justice Department first charged members of the Oath Keepers last month with plotting to go to Washington to breach the Capitol, its first major conspiracy case, without cooperation. In the original charges, prosecutors noted that three members of the group could be seen in widely circulated videos dressed in paramilitary gear and moving in coordinated fashion through the chaotic mob. On Friday, the department charged six more people in the plot, including Kelly Meggs, the self-described leader of the organization’s Florida chapter who, according to the indictment, wrote on Facebook, “Gentlemen we are heading to DC.” Another Florida Oath Keeper, Graydon Young, arranged firearm and combat training for himself and others, according to the indictment. Members of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with conspiracy have so far shown no public sign that they would be willing to cooperate. One, Thomas E. Caldwell, has vowed to fight those charges in court. But that may shift. This week, Dominic Pezzola, a member of the right-wing extremist nationalist group the Proud Boys, indicated in a court filing that he would be willing to plead guilty and “make amends.” Should the Justice Department be able to obtain guilty pleas, that could ease the pressure on Washington’s federal courts, which halted nearly all trials in response to the coronavirus pandemic and faces a yearlong backlog. Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the U.S. District Court in Washington, who early in her career worked on Capitol Hill as an aide to Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., has made no effort to hide her disdain for some of the Capitol case suspects. “What happened on that day is criminal conduct that is destined to go down in the history books of this country,” she said during a proceeding in the case of Richard “Bigo” Barnett, who was seen in photographs with his feet propped up on a desk in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He pleaded not guilty to charges that he unlawfully entered the Capitol with a dangerous weapon, a walking stick used as a stun gun. Howell said that the charges failed to “properly capture the scope of what Mr. Barnett is accused of doing here,” and she said that residents were “still living here in Washington, D.C., with the consequences of the violence that this defendant is alleged to have participated in.” Howell also told The National Law Journal that “there is no question that in criminal cases where the defendant wants a trial, the trials have all been delayed.” But she said that the court had “a plan to hit the ground running as soon as we resume trials.” A spokesperson said that the details were being worked out. While a backlog has built up because of the pandemic, the court’s docket shows that scores of criminal cases have continued to be processed and concluded in video proceedings, as defendants reach plea deals with prosecutors and are sentenced. Even so, Kirschner predicted that “the court dockets will be crushed if the Justice Department doesn’t plead a whole bunch of these cases out,” estimating that the U.S. District Court in Washington handles about 400 cases a year. Prosecutors have said they expect that members of extremist groups may want their cases to go to trial so that they can use the venue as a platform for their propaganda. But they may not soon see time in court. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Chloé Zhao on how 'Nomadland' shows the struggles of the working class and why Frances McDormand actually slept in a van

    The Oscar frontrunner centers on McDormand's aging widow who works seasonal minimum-wage retail gigs while traversing the American West in the van in which she also lives.

  • Report: Dolphins have interest in a trade for Deshaun Watson

    A Miami Herald report a month ago indicated Deshaun Watson prefers a trade to the Jets over a trade to the Dolphins. That apparently hasn’t deterred the Dolphins from having interest in the star quarterback. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins “expect to be in the mix to acquire Watson if the [more]

  • Billboard, posters, and signs mocking Ted Cruz go up around Texas

    Pranksters posted images of mock posters saying that Mr Cruz was missing and last seen in ‘Cancun, Mexico, leaving his state in the middle of a natural disaster,’ and calling his beard ‘weird’â

  • Walker Buehler threw a changeup at how he's preparing for the 2021 season

    Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler says he changed his offseason regimen to avoid the slow start he experienced each of the last two years.

  • Sam Burns builds 5-shot lead at halfway point at Riviera

    Sam Burns wanted to pay respect to tough Riviera by playing it safe. Among those chasing is Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world and a past winner at Riviera. Another shot back was Jordan Spieth, who is starting to make himself at home near the top of the leaderboard.

  • How Michael Kopech benefitted from his time away from White Sox in 2020

    Michael Kopech is back. Again. This time, he returns to the White Sox refocused, re-motivated and ready to win.

  • Governor: Spending time with trans kids 'changes your heart'

    Utah's conservative Republican governor choked up Thursday as he spoke about the struggles faced by transgender teenagers, though he didn’t commit to vetoing a bill that would ban them from girls’ sports. Gov. Spencer Cox sought middle ground on a polarizing issue that is coming up in statehouses around the U.S., saying he wouldn’t sign the current version of the proposal but there are “real valid concerns” among supporters who say transgender athletes can have an advantage in women's sports.

  • Two people found dead after Dallas police shot responding to call

    The two officers, who are in a stable condition in hospital, were dispatched to the residence in Old Dallas East about 11 a.m. after receiving information that a man had threatened to hurt his wife and reports of shots fired. "Once the officers were on the scene, they were met with gunfire," police chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference, adding that both officers were wounded in the lower legs and their injuries were not life-threatening. Garcia, who did not take questions at the short press conference, did not give any details on the sequence of events and no arrests were announced.

  • ‘People Are Greedy’: The Absurd Electric Bills Slamming Texans

    Ron Jenkins/GettyDALLAS—As a historic winter storm raged across Texas over the weekend, Akilah Scott-Amos received an alarming message from her power company: Please switch services because “prices are about to explode.”The 43-year-old owner of an organic skincare and apothecary shop was initially confused by the message from Griddy, which sells wholesale power for a monthly membership, but she began to look for other providers.Then she checked her bill.“I paid $450 for one day. I was in shock,” Scott-Amos told The Daily Beast on Wednesday. “It made no sense because we have a gas heater, a gas fireplace, and we have been keeping the temperature around the house at 65 degrees. With that amount of money, and the labeled amount of usage Griddy said was used—we would have to be lighting up the whole neighborhood.” Courtesy Akilah Scott-Amos The nightmare only got worse on Monday, when she realized her bill had increased by another $2,500. In comparison, Scott-Amos paid $33.93 last year for the entire month of February.“I don’t have that type of money,” she said. “I now owe Griddy $2,869.11. This is going to put me in debt, this is going to mess up my credit. Are they going to cut me off? In the middle of this ongoing crisis?”‘What if I Die Here?’: The Panic of COVID Patients in Texas Left With No HeatScott-Amos is not alone. Dozens of Griddy customers have blasted the wholesale power company for their outrageously high bills amid a winter disaster.Despite the astronomical prices, Scott-Amos is considered one of the lucky ones, as millions of people across Texas are still without power while temperatures remain perilously low. The storm, which bulldozed through parts of the central and southern United States this week, has killed at least 30 people and hospitalized dozens more who have resorted to dangerous measures to stay warm.“This is a double-edged sword,” Scott-Amos said. “Thankfully we have power, but at what price? We are using it minimally and getting charged thousands. Most people I know don’t even have power, and I’m getting these outrageous bills.” Courtesy Akilah Scott-Amos While power outages have affected Americans across the country, from West Virginia to Oregon, Texas has been hit the hardest. On Tuesday, at least 4.3 million Texans were left in the dark. According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the state’s power grid, only 700,000 homes had their electricity restored overnight. More than 2.7 million customers still don’t have power.“We know millions of people are suffering,” ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said in a Wednesday statement. “We have no other priority than getting them electricity. No other priority.”But data from ERCOT suggests the price of getting the lights back on might be too steep for some Texans. As first reported by Reuters, the market prices on the power grid spiked more than 10,000 percent on Monday in the aftermath of the deep freeze. Prices skyrocketed to more than $9,000 per megawatt-hour—compared to the pre-storm prices of less than $50 per hour.The amped-up wattage costs have affected Griddy customers in particular because of the company’s distinctive business model. In Texas’ hypercharged market for electricity, Griddy makes money by debiting its subscribers a flat $9.99 monthly fee—and then selling them raw power at its going wholesale value, effectively stripping out any insulation between consumers and the oscillations in supply and demand.Often this saves Griddy customers money. But the wild surge in costs due to failures across ERCOT’s grid has juiced bills up to astounding levels. Griddy initially urged its customers to switch to another power provider, but few companies are accepting new accounts.‘Unprecedented’: Why a Historic Winter Storm Has Caused Chaos Across TexasExacerbating and prolonging this sticker shock is a decision on Tuesday by the state’s Power Utility Commission, which regulates the nonprofit ERCOT’s operations. The order from the gubernatorially appointed PUC asserted that, even with a hike coinciding with cold weather and increased heating use, ERCOT had been undercharging consumers for the cost of energy and directed it to raise its rates.“We made the unprecedented decision to tell our customers—whom we worked really hard to get—that they are better off in the near term with another provider,” Michael Fallquist, chief executive officer of Griddy, previously said in a statement. “We want what’s right by our consumers, so we are encouraging them to leave.”Royce Pierce, a 38-year-old contractor, is one of those Griddy customers who received a notice from the power company to abandon his service—a message he admitted to The Daily Beast he thought was “overly precautionary” as the winter storm loomed.Now, his bill has skyrocketed over $7,000 in the last two days, he said. As of Wednesday, Pierce owes Griddy $8,162.73 for the month of February—a shocking price considering the bill for his two-story house was $387.70 just last month. Last February, Pierce said he only paid $330. Courtesy Royce Pierce “It’s mindblowing. I honestly didn’t believe the price at first,” Pierce said on Wednesday. “It’s not a great feeling knowing that there is a looming bill that we just can’t afford.”Like Scott-Amos, Pierce said his family has been trying to use as little electricity as possible to keep down the insane costs, including turning down the thermostat to 50 degrees and not using the lights or oven.“I am walking around in my bathrobe right now to keep warm,” he added with a laugh. Stressing that he is hoping for a relief package from the state to help with the bill, Pierce said he is just living under the assumption “this is a later problem.”“I just told my wife to stop checking. There is nothing we can do now. This is already an insane thing and I don’t care about the money when it comes to people’s health,” he said, adding that if his work had not been affected by COVID-19 and he was working full-time “we could have taken care of this.”Griddy and ERCOT did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Texas officials have declared a state of emergency and the Lone Star state was hit with another arctic blast on Wednesday in what the National Weather Service has called “the worst of all the winter events over the past week.”Do you know something we should about the winter storms and utility companies? Email Pilar.Melendez@TheDailyBeast.com or securely at pilar.melendez@prontonmail.com from a non-work device.With the possibility that this winter disaster is far from over, Scott-Amos is worried that the price spikes might prompt some Texans to shut off their power—or take dangerous measures to keep warm.“It’s like people who don’t go to the doctor or dentist because they don’t want to pay. People are desperate and you shouldn’t have to choose,” she said.Dr. Sam Prater, a UTHealth emergency medicine physician with Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, told The Daily Beast his Houston hospital had already seen at least 100 patients come in over 48 hours with carbon monoxide poisoning.“This increase in cases of carbon monoxide poisoning is a mass casualty event and part of the larger public health disaster that Houston is currently facing,” he said.Some residents have attempted to use their BBQ pits, campfire grills, or stovetops inside their homes to stay warm. Several people have died, including a Sharpstown woman and an 8-year-old girl who suffered suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after running their car in the garage to generate heat.“This is a public health emergency. We have seen both adults and children in our emergency rooms for carbon monoxide poisoning as people without power do anything they can to keep their families warm during this arctic blast that has plagued the Houston area,” Prater added, stressing that residents should bundle up in layers and only warm-up in their cars outside of the garage.Scott-Amos is outraged this public health emergency has been exacerbated by the “greed” of electrical companies.“I think people are greedy. It doesn’t make sense,” she said. “I am dumbfounded. There is no compassion or grace for people.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Luke Combs apologizes, says 'there is no excuse' for past use of the Confederate flag

    Several images of Luke Combs performing with and in front of Confederate flags recently resurfaced online.

  • Dutch coronavirus cases rising again, driven by UK variant: health authorities

    COVID-19 cases are rising again in the Netherlands after weeks of decline as cases of the British variant of the virus have come to predominate among new infections, health authorities said on Tuesday. In its weekly update, the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said there were 25,229 new cases in the week through Feb. 16, slightly more than the week before. The RIVM estimated that the B.1.1.7 strain of the disease first identified in Bristol in southwest England became more prevalent in the Netherlands by early February, now accounts for more than two-thirds of all cases and will continue to grow.

  • India to multiply vaccinations amid coverage concerns

    India will increase the number of its COVID-19 vaccination sites by up to five times after administering nearly 9 million shots in a month, a government official said on Tuesday, amid concerns about the speed of coverage in the country. Having reported the highest number of coronavirus infections after the United States, and with the world's biggest vaccine-making capacity, India says it has been the fastest to reach many inoculation milestones. However it is vaccinating only around 300,000 front-line workers a day, a total that will have to increase sharply to meet the government's target of covering 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August, experts say.

  • US unwinds Trump policy making asylum-seekers wait in Mexico

    The Biden administration moved to restore the asylum system to the way it worked for decades Friday by releasing a group of asylum-seekers into the United States, ending their long wait in Mexico and unraveling one of former President Donald Trump’s signature immigration policies. The 25 people who arrived are the first of an estimated 25,000 asylum-seekers with active cases in the “Remain in Mexico" program who will now wait in the U.S. for their court hearings instead of south of the border. Wary of a surge of migrants, American officials are warning people not to come to the border and to register on a website that the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees launched Friday.