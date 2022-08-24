Trump offered his latest lawyer the job without having met him after other attorneys turned him down, report says

The attorney Evan Corcoran, who currently represents former President Donald Trump. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Attorney Evan Corcoran has been working for Trump since April, The Washington Post reported.

Trump hired Corcoran during a conference call without having ever met him, a source told The Post.

Trump is said to be struggling to get good lawyers to represent him, a claim he denies.

Former President Donald Trump offered his latest top lawyer a job without having ever met him, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Trump hired Evan Corcoran, a former federal prosecutor, in April, The Post reported. An unnamed source familiar with the exchange told the newspaper that Trump's job offer came after other lawyers had declined to work for him.

Corcoran got the job after a Trump advisor introduced him to the former president during a conference call with other lawyers and aides, the source told The Post.

"There was no vetting done by the president," the person told The Post. "The president got on the call, asked him his name, and if he wanted to do this work, and he said yes."

Trump is currently facing a mountain of legal challenges, including an investigation into whether the Trump Organization in New York violated finance laws, and several probes into wrongdoing relating to the 2020 election.

Corcoran is helping Trump is his lawsuit against the Department of Justice over the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago and investigations into his actions during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Representatives for Trump and Corcoran did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

It is unclear whether Trump had at least known of Corcoran before hiring him.

Corcoran represented the former Trump aide Stephen Bannon at his trial last month for defying a subpoena from the January 6 committee. Bannon was eventually found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.

Trump's other lawyers include the former federal prosecutor Jim Trusty, New Jersey parking-garage lawyer Alina Habba, Florida property litigation lawyer Lindsey Halligan, and former One America News anchor Christina Bobb.

On Monday, Trump's legal team filed a lawsuit over the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home on August 8, seeking to temporarily stop the Department of Justice from reading any of the seized materials.

The team had known since April that the FBI was looking for missing documents that were meant to be submitted to the National Archives and Records Administration, The Post reported. A May 10 letter from NARA to Corcoran showed the attorney had asked to delay the FBI investigation, The Post reported.

Trump has been struggling to find lawyers to represent him, The Post reported last week. Several unnamed lawyers told the newspaper that the former president is an impossible client who rarely listens to legal advice.

Trump has denied the report last week, calling it "fake news."

"I already have excellent and experienced lawyers — am very happy with them," he said. "This is highly political prosecutorial misconduct, I have not been charged with anything and, most importantly, I did nothing wrong. Thank you!"

Read the original article on Business Insider