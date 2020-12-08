Trump is offering pardons 'like Christmas gifts' to people who don't even want them, according to a report

Thomas Colson
trump pardon 3
AP

  • Donald Trump is offering presidential pardons to people who haven't even asked for them, according to an Axios report.

  • One source said Trump said he would pardon 'every person who ever talked to me.'

  • Trump is said to be considering pre-emptive pardons for up to 20 of his associates, including his children, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Donald Trump is offering presidential pardons to people who haven't even asked for them, as he prepares to leave office, according to an Axios report.

The outgoing president reportedly relishes the authority he has to grant pre-emptive legal pardons to associates and has been interrupting meetings to ask people whether he should add them to his pardon list, according to the report.

The president recently told one aide that he planned to pardon "every person who ever talked to me."

Axios report that it was unclear whether the president was joking. However, another source familiar with the president's behaviour said he was offering pardons "like Christmas gifts," Axios reported.

Speculation around President Trump's potential pardoning spree intensified last week after he granted clemency to his former national security Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to prosecutors about his contact with Russia's ambassador to the US.

Trump is reportedly considering pre-emptive pardons for up to 20 of his associates before he leaves the White House in January, according to Politico. Those on the president's list could include his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his children Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The president and his closest associates may face multiple civil and criminal probes once he leaves office.

There is also growing speculation that the president could attempt to pardon himself before he leaves office after he last week retweeted a post by Rep. Matt Gaetz calling for the president to pardon himself among others.

"President Trump should pardon Flynn, the Thanksgiving turkey, and everyone from himself, to his admin, to Joe Exotic if he has to," Gaetz wrote.

Trump is worried that he may be prosecuted in New York when his presidential immunity ends on January 20 as the New York Attorney General conducts a civil investigation into Trump's business practices.

The president voiced his concerns about prosecution last week as part of a 46-minute speech that was uploaded to his Facebook page.

"Now I hear that these same people that failed to get me in Washington have sent every piece of information to New York so that they can try to get me there," Trump said during the monologue. 

"They want to take not me but us down. And we can never let them do that."

Even if Trump granted himself a presidential pardon, it would apply only to federal offences, leaving open the prospect that he could face state charges in New York or elsewhere.

It is also unclear whether Trump would be able to pardon himself or if the Supreme Court would deem it unconstitutional.

