Trump offers a deal on immigration and shutdown, and it hits a wall

On Day 29 of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, President Trump took to the White House Diplomatic Room to deliver a proposal that, he promised, would “break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown.”

Based on the reaction from Democrats, it did no such thing.

Trump, who regularly demonizes undocumented immigrants and has proposed drastic changes to the legal immigration system, presided over a well-publicized naturalization ceremony for five new Americans from the Britain, South Korea, Jamaica, Iraq and Bolivia hours before the speech, in which he struck a notably softer and more inclusive tone than usual. He spoke sympathetically of the dangers faced by Central American migrants, particularly women and children, on the journey to the U.S.-Mexico border, and praised “our nation’s proud history of welcoming legal immigrants from all over the world into our national family.”

The president coupled his non-negotiable demand for $5.7 billion for the construction of new physical barriers along the southern border, the major sticking point with Congress, with an offer to relax some of his opposition to programs important to Democrats.

Although he described his offer as a “common sense compromise that both parties should embrace,” it was immediately criticized from both sides: by Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who rejected it even before Trump’s speech was delivered, and by immigration hardliners among Republicans, including Iowa Rep. Steve King, who earlier in the week had been stripped of his committee assignments over racist remarks.

Trump repeated many of the funding requests outlined by the White House last week for more border patrol agents, immigration judges and new drug detection technology. Those are considered more acceptable to Democrats.

Trump’s new offer includes extensions of legal protections for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders — refugees living in the United States who face persecution or other dangers in their home countries — and the 700,000 beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, sometimes called “Dreamers.” The Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle DACA and end TPS for several countries have been derailed by a number of legal challenges. In October, a federal judge in California issued a preliminary injunction against the administration’s intention to stop renewing the legal status of 300,000 TPS holders from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan. On Friday, the Supreme Court indicated that it will probably not consider the Trump administration’s appeals of lower court rulings keeping DACA in place.

But his proposed extension of the two programs came with a time limit: three years. Congress could, of course, write DACA into law, but he made no commitment to sign such a bill. Even so, his proposal was denounced as “amnesty” by conservative commentator Ann Coulter, who bestowed on Trump the grave insult of comparing him to his defeated primary opponent Jeb Bush: