Trump offers support for Adams, Cuomo, others sued under ‘ridiculous’ sexual assault law

Former President Trump issued rare support to two New York Democrats who were sued for sexual misconduct under a now-expired law that previously allowed a suit of the same manner against himself.

New York’s Adult Survivors Act gave sexual assault survivors a one-year window to bring civil lawsuits against their abusers, even if that misconduct occurred decades ago. The window to file suits under the law closed last week, after more than 3,700 legal claims had been filed.

Among the claims were accusations that New York City Mayor Eric Adams committed a 1993 sexual assault, and that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed a former aide while still in office. Both Adams and Cuomo denied the allegations, according to The Associated Press.

In a Truth Social post early Wednesday, Trump called the law allowing the delayed sex abuse lawsuits “ridiculous” and “unconstitutional,” urging the two New York Democrats to fight back.

“I hope that Mayor Eric Adam’s, Andrew Cuomo, and all of the others that got sued based on this ridiculous law where someone can be sued decades later, and with no proof, will fight it on being totally unfair and UNCONSTITUTIONAL,” Trump wrote.

Trump also referenced a sexual assault accusation he faced that surfaced the same day the law was enacted last year, filed by writer E. Jean Carroll. That claim went to trial earlier this year, where Carroll testified that Trump raped her in a New York City Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in spring 1996.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen,” Carroll told a jury. “He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.”

Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, though the nine-member jury determined he did not commit rape. He also was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

On Wednesday, Trump repeated claims that he doesn’t know Carroll and she “made up” her assault “for purposes of Election Interference.” He appealed the outcome of the case in May.

Another lawsuit filed by Carroll, accusing Trump of defamation when she initially came forward in 2019, is set to go to trial early next year.

The yearlong New York Adult Survivors Act saw thousands of lawsuits pertaining to past sexual misconduct filed against alleged abusers in jails, prisons and hospitals, among others.

A number of big-name celebrities and politicians — including musician Sean “Diddy” Combs, actor Jamie Foxx and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani — were also accused under the law. A spokesperson for Combs, Giuliani and Foxx denied the allegations to the Associated Press.

