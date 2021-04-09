Trump officials gloated about pressuring the CDC to edit its COVID-19 reports: 'Yippee!!!'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oma Seddiq
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
trump mask white house rally coronavirus
President Donald Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak to supporters gathered on the South Lawn in Washington, October 10, 2020. Tom Brenner/Reuters

  • Trump officials privately touted their efforts to alter scientific reports about the coronavirus.

  • A congressional probe found "political interference" in the Trump administration's COVID-19 response.

  • The Washington Post reported on the investigation on Friday.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Health officials in former President Donald Trump's administration gloated about their efforts to edit scientific reports on COVID-19 last year to fit Trump's messaging, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post on Friday.

An investigation by a congressional subcommittee on COVID-19 found that a team of Trump appointees at the Department of Health and Human Services "engaged in a persistent pattern of political interference in the nation's public health response to the coronavirus pandemic," Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, the subcommittee chair, wrote to two former officials, coronavirus advisor Scott Atlas and science advisor Paul Alexander.

According to The Post, emails reviewed by the panel show that Trump officials had been "overruling and bullying scientists and making harmful decisions that allowed the virus to spread more rapidly," Clyburn wrote.

In one email sent on September 9, Alexander wrote to Michael Caputo, the then-assistant secretary for public affairs at HHS, touting a "small victory but a victory nonetheless and yippee!!!" about an alleged change to the first line of a CDC report on virus transmission among young people.

In another email sent on September 11, Alexander asked Atlas to help him "craft an op-ed" that would challenge an upcoming CDC report about COVID-19 deaths among young patients.

"Let us advise the President and get permission to preempt this please for it will run for the weekend so we need to blunt the edge as it is misleading," Alexander wrote to Atlas, The Post said.

As the coronavirus spread across the country last spring, Trump and his allies frequently sought to downplay the severity of the outbreak. When states pursued lockdown restrictions to combat the spread of the virus, Trump urged governors to reopen the economy, going against the recommendations of his own COVID-19 advisors. The former president and those close to him would also often neglect following public health guidelines advised by the CDC.

"I know the President wants us to enumerate the economic cost of not reopening," Caputo wrote in an email to Alexander on May 16. "We need solid estimates to be able to say something like: 50,000 more cancer deaths! 40,000 more heart attacks! 25,000 more suicides!"

"You need to take ownership of these numbers," Caputo wrote in a subsequent email to Alexander, per The Post. "This is singularly important to what you and I want to achieve."

House Democrats launched an investigation into Trump appointees potentially pressuring career officials to alter the language of scientific reports after Politico first reported on the issue on September 11, 2020. The subcommittee has requested interviews with Alexander and Atlas as well as additional documents to complete its probe, according to The Post.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Why Matt Gaetz Was Left Twisting in the Wind

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyEvery day, sometimes multiple times a day, come eye-popping new details in the Matt Gaetz scandal. But perhaps the worst thing of all for the Florida Republican, who is accused of underage sex trafficking, may be that Donald Trump thinks he’s useless.Yes, the congressman spent years sucking up to the former president—and even said he’d give up his job to defend him. But Trump has only managed to offer a tepid 24 words of support since the scandal broke, and George Conway has a theory about why.Joining co-hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Jesse Cannon on the latest episode of The New Abnormal, the lawyer and Washington Post contributing columnist says, “The fact that he doesn’t stick up for [Gaetz’] conduct here tells you that he has no use for the guy. And why should he?”All Gaetz’ sucking up to Trump, Conway says, is now “in the past. That doesn’t get you points with Donald Trump. Now it’s what you can do for a malignant narcissist.”It’s pretty clear that Gaetz is now toast—and of no further use to Trump or the rest of his party, which will spend this weekend at a big RNC meeting in Palm Beach “paying homage to the orange criminal form,” as Conway puts it.The party now faces a conundrum, he says, stuck between trying to rebuild and at the same time glorify Trump. It’s a losing strategy, says Conway, that will peel off yet more centrist voters and bring more of “the kinds of candidates that drive Mitch McConnell crazy, you know, the Todd Akins of the world,” and more like Gaetz.Matt Gaetz Keeps Digging Deeper Holes for HimselfAlso on the show, Amanda Litman, co-founder of Run for Something, which helps Democratic candidates run for office, talks about how the pandemic and the racial justice movement have inspired more people to join races than hatred of Trump.Finally, 8chan founder Fredrick Brennan talks to Molly and Jesse about how he knows that Ron and Jim Watkins are behind QAnon today, in an excerpt of an interview that will run in full on the new Daily Beast podcast Fever Dreams.Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump 'obviously admired Hitler,' says Anne Frank's stepsister, referring to claims he studied his speeches

    Donald Trump "obviously admired Hitler," according to the Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss, referring to claims he kept a copy of Hitler's speeches.

  • Republicans claim some blue states have stricter voting laws. In some cases, they're right.

    Some of the criticism is valid: Many Democratic states do have old laws that limit ballot access, but they have begun moving to liberalize them.

  • The Republican National Committee is shelling out over $100,000 for a 400-person dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

    "Mar-a-Lago and Palm Beach are the center of the Republican universe right now," a spokesman for Trump told The Washington Post.

  • Bayer, Corteva in 'two-dog battle' over U.S. soy market

    Bayer AG is launching a new genetically modified soybean in the United States, striking back against rival Corteva Inc in a bid to retain its dominant position supplying seeds to the $40 billion U.S. soy industry. Billions of dollars are on the table for companies producing a growing variety of seeds for soybeans, the top U.S. export crop, as farmers expand acreage this year due to soaring crop prices. Bayer's new XtendFlex soybeans and Corteva's Enlist E3 soy are shaping up to be the most popular with farmers in the coming years, according to interviews with a dozen seed makers, dealers and farmers.

  • 'Run, Ron, Run!': Trump urges his staunch ally Sen. Ron Johnson, who downplayed the Capitol riot, to seek reelection

    "He has no idea how popular he is," former President Donald Trump said in a statement. "Run, Ron, Run!"

  • Texas investigating 3 reports of abuse at federal facility for migrant teens, governor says

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Wednesday evening that state child welfare officials have received three reports of neglect and abuse at a San Antonio coliseum being used by the federal government to house more than 1,300 migrant teens who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. "This facility should shut down immediately," Abbott said at a hastily arranged news conference outside San Antonio's Freeman Expo Center. "The children should be moved to better staffed and better secured locations." Abbott said he did not have many details about the alleged abuse, reported early Wednesday, but he believes the reports came from somebody who had been inside the facility. One of the allegations included sexual abuse, he said, and he also heard reports of children not eating and not being separated after testing positive for COVID-19. Abbott, a frequent critic of President Biden's border policies, acknowledged he had not yet been inside the coliseum. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is overseeing the temporary migrant facility, said it can't comment on any specific cases but "has a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and inappropriate sexual behavior." Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores (D), who has been inside the facility as both an elected official and volunteer, disputed Abbott's characterization. "What I saw when I went in there on several occasions, it was well-staffed, the children are very happy and very excited to be here," she said after Abbott left. "This is not a political issue. This is about children who deserve protection from adults." She and Abbott toured the facility after he spoke to reporters, Clay-Flores said, and "I wish the governor had done his tour before the press conference when he politicized children." The Biden administration has opened at least eight temporary facilities in Texas to house the unusually large number of unaccompanied minors arriving in the seasonal flow of migrants to the border. "To staff its emergency sites, HHS waived regulations that normally apply to its permanent facilities, including bypassing FBI fingerprint background checks for all caregivers," The Associated Press reports. "There is no information to suggest any staff member is accused of assaulting a child." "Vulnerable children are often victims of sexual assault," The Texas Tribune reports. "In Texas, children kept in foster care and state-run juvenile lockups often report sexual assault, as well, without the governor's immediate intervention." More stories from theweek.comHow the failed union drive at Amazon may shape future labor organizingFormer Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz LightyearAmerica's bipolar summer

  • Pharrell Williams just dropped a gender-neutral 'Premium Basics' collection with Adidas — shop the line now

    The mogul's gender-neutral collaboration with Adidas is now live. Shop these seven minimalistic pieces before they sell out.

  • Topher Grace Had a Hilarious ‘Predators’ Viewing Experience with a Fan

    Topher Grace recalls filming 'Predators' in Hawaii and one particularly funny fan encounter he had while watching the movie in a theater!

  • "I Wear My Korean-ness Proudly On My Face": 'Batwoman' Star Nicole Kang on Navigating Hollywood

    "I infuse my ethnicity into every role I take on," Kang tells HelloGiggles.

  • George Hill discusses relationship with Danny Green, hopes for Sixers

    New Philadelphia 76ers guard George Hill discusses his relationship with Danny Green and his hopes for the team.

  • Why violent crime surged after police across America retreated

    Even the most dedicated officers who now face a greater risk of being sued, fired or prosecuted for doing their job feel pressure to pull back.

  • Feds: Michigan CEO bankrolled lavish lifestyle with $240K intended for needy children and families

    The money was intended to help poor and homeless people. Feds say John Lynch spent it on trips to resorts, shopping sprees and a new roof on his house

  • Lovie Smith: I think our defensive system is better suited for the NFL

    As the Texans prepare for their first season under head coach David Culley, the club is also preparing to implement a new defensive system under coordinator Lovie Smith. The former head coach of the Bears and Buccaneers was fired in December after a five-year tenure with Illinois. But Smith is now back at the professional [more]

  • Nash Bridges Revival Set to Begin Production in May — Who's Returning?

    Don Johnson‘s long-gestating Nash Bridges revival is finally coming to fruition, with production set to begin in May in San Francisco. As previously reported, the project — which was initially set up at USA Network — will air as two-hour movie, but producers are hopeful it’ll serve as a backdoor pilot for a full series relaunch. A […]

  • CDC declares racism ’a serious public health threat’

    Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, said the agency would take steps to address an issue affecting “the health of our entire nation.”

  • Virginia passes bill to legalize marijuana

    Virginia has become the first southern state to legalize marijuana. Yahoo Finance's Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita share the details.

  • Ohio official whose speech on anti-Asian hate went viral: ‘I kept it to myself for 50 years’

    When Lee Wong lifted his shirt to bare his scars to a trustee meeting in Ohio, he never expected his message to leave West Chester Township.

  • This new photo shows the scale of the massive Perseverance rover

    You don't even have to be a science fan or spaceflight junkie to know about NASA's Mars rovers. It's big news when the space agency sends fancy new hardware to Mars, and you've no doubt heard the names Sojourner, Opportunity, Curiosity, and Perseverance many times by now. What you might not know is how the rovers have evolved over time, particularly with regards to their size. Without anything to provide a sense of scale in the Mars "selfies" that the rovers have sent back over the years it's hard to grasp just how much they've changed. In a new photo from the shiny new Perseverance rover, we're finally provided with something that shows how massive the latest robot really is. In a new rover selfie published by NASA, we get to see the Mars helicopter Ingenuity in the background, and while the perspective of the shot means the helicopter appears even smaller than it actually is, you can easily tell how huge Perseverance looks in comparison. The first NASA rover to make it to Mars was Sojourner, which was one component of the Mars Pathfinder mission. It measured one foot in height and just over two feet long. The Mars Ingenuity helicopter isn't all that different in terms of stature, standing 19 inches tall with a diameter (including the rotors) of 4 feet. Sure, one is an aircraft and the other is a rover, but their footprints are comparable. Looking at this latest image, you can imagine Sojourner taking up roughly the same amount of space on the photo as the helicopter occupies. By comparison, the Perseverance rover looks absolutely massive... and it is. Perseverance (which is roughly the same size as its immediate predecessor, Curiosity) stretches 9-and-a-half feet long and nearly 9 feet wide. Both rovers also stand a whopping 7 feet 3 inches in height. They're both basically the size of a car, while Sojourner was more comparable to a microwave. The rover is currently in a bit of a holding pattern as it waits for the Mars helicopter to carry out its various tests. The NASA team is anticipating that the helicopter will take flight sometime this week, becoming the first manmade aircraft to fly on a planet other than Earth. It's pretty exciting stuff and it will definitely be exciting, but for now, the high-tech rover has to sit and wait for its tiny partner to take the spotlight for a bit. Once the helicopter's tests are done, Perseverance will be cut loose to explore the Jezero impact crater where it landed and hopefully make some interesting discoveries. The flight tests are expected to last roughly 30 days, and NASA will try to use Perseverance as a cameraman to capture the flight(s) and landings while also collecting data from the helicopter itself.

  • A Carbon-Sucking Startup Has Been Paralyzed by Its CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- The prototype of the device meant to stave off climate devastation looks like a shipping container wrapped in vibrant green Venetian blinds. Fans atop this shell are designed to draw air into the device, where a honeycomblike structure full of proprietary chemicals extracts carbon dioxide from the air, removing an ever-so-slight bit of planet-warming gas from the atmosphere.Climate scientists call this technology direct-air capture. It’s basically an air filter for the Earth.Global Thermostat, the New York-based company that created this green box, told reporters it would be able to suck about 4,000 tons of CO₂ out of the air per year. The company is one of just three around the world with direct-air capture technology that seems to have a shot at capturing carbon on a vast scale. Scientists say that to prevent catastrophic climate impacts, it might be necessary to draw as many as 10 billion tons of the gas from the air each year by 2050. But the promise of a few thousand tons removed, plus assurances about the potential for billions, was enough to generate excitement around Global Thermostat and its chief executive officer, Graciela Chichilnisky.Two years ago, Chichilnisky was front and center as a string of journalists from different news outlets began visiting the green box, which sits in a field alongside a drab office park on the outskirts of Huntsville, Ala. She gave interviews and posed for photos with her prototype. The subsequent flurry of stories seemed to amount to a coming-out party for a charismatic leader and accomplished academic who first worked on pioneering global climate research in the 1990s. Top scientists have warned for decades that carbon capture will be an essential tool against climate change, and Chichilnisky was one of the first to heed the call.In 2010, as an economics professor at Columbia, Chichilnisky co-founded Global Thermostat with physicist Peter Eisenberger. The core idea was as simple as the startup’s name: If you can control the amount of CO₂ in the atmosphere, you can manage the Earth’s temperature. During a series of interviews with Bloomberg Green beginning in early 2020, Chichilnisky repeatedly stressed that the company would soon be able to make a material impact. In a statement published on Global Thermostat’s website last year, she said, “I am very close to reversing climate change.”Propelled by Chichilnisky’s vision, Eisenberger’s science, and some very wealthy benefactors, Global Thermostat says it’s raised about $70 million from investors, and it’s announced commercial partnerships with Fortune 500 companies. Most of these deals involve supplying captured CO₂ to businesses that can use it, including Air Liquide SA (which sells industrial gases) and Coca-Cola Co. (which needs to carbonate sodas). The partner that’s done perhaps the most to raise Global Thermostat’s profile is Exxon Mobil Corp., which said a year ago it was expanding an initial agreement to help scale up the carbon-capture company’s technology. Chichilnisky says the oil giant supplied Global Thermostat with $15 million in 2020.Exxon wouldn’t confirm that figure but pointed to Global Thermostat as a prime example of its commitment to mitigating the environmental consequences of drilling and refining. “We like what we see in the Global Thermostat approach, from materials to engineering,” Exxon said in a statement. The company has pledged to invest $3 billion in various carbon-capture technologies, and Chichilnisky’s startup has featured prominently in its commercials on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.But Global Thermostat’s achievements haven’t matched its promise. For one thing, the prototype in Huntsville never reached 4,000 tons of captured CO₂ and isn’t even running today. Streamline Automation LLC, the contractor that built the facility and owns the property, says it shut the project down in the summer of 2019, shortly after the run of glowing news coverage. That contractor has since sued Global Thermostat for about $600,000 in unpaid bills, damages, and interest. Another prototype plant being built in Tulsa is at least a year behind schedule, according to Ron Key, the chief technology officer of GasTech Engineering LLC, the firm contracted to build it.Global Thermostat denies Streamline’s claims, and Chichilnisky says the Tulsa plant will open this summer. She confirms that the Huntsville facility isn’t operational but says Global Thermostat hopes the court will award it ownership of the prototype, which Streamline built on its own property. In interviews, Chichilnisky often brushes off questions about the progress of Global Thermostat’s latest project to focus on the potential of future efforts. It’s more important, she says, that the company recently licensed its technology to partners that want to build a small direct-air capture module for a company in Chile, part of an effort to use the captured CO₂ in synthetic fuel.Interviews with a dozen current and former Global Thermostat employees, as well as investors and other business partners, make clear that the company hasn’t met its goals—and its problems didn’t start in Tulsa or Huntsville. Most of these people spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, many citing nondisclosure agreements. But together, their accounts suggest the company has been stymied by setbacks and mismanagement since almost the very beginning and has made little progress in deployment over the past decade. They say its biggest accomplishments, including the deals with blue-chip companies, amounted to less than advertised and in some cases have yet to produce anything. Colleagues describe emotional strain and a chaotic intermixing of company business with Chichilnisky’s personal life. “She kept driving people away,” says one former senior executive. “No one could deal with her lack of ability to separate the personal from the professional.”Chichilnisky says this dim picture should be dismissed as a matter of sour grapes from job candidates she rejected or former employees too motivated by personal gain. “The people that we hire sometimes get greedy, and they think if they leave, they can try to say things that give them money,” she says. “That’s all.” She notes that Global Thermostat’s first scale-model carbon-capture device has been running at the Stanford Research Institute in Menlo Park, Calif., for most of the past decade.Direct-air capture is real, it works, and it could well be a big deal. The think tank Vivid Economics Ltd. estimates that carbon removal will be a $1.4 trillion industry by 2050. In recent years, Global Thermostat’s two main competitors, both of which were launched around the same time, appear to have overtaken it. Carbon Engineering Ltd., located on the west coast of Canada and backed by Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Chevron Corp., is planning to build a plant that can capture 1 million tons of CO₂ a year. Climeworks AG, in Switzerland, has received support from its home country’s energy agency and several pan-European research projects, plus a deal with Bill Gates that will pay it as much as $600 per ton of removed carbon. Other parties making bids to fund such technology include U.S. President Joe Biden and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who’s put up $100 million from the world’s biggest personal fortune as a prize for CO₂ removal.Yet there are real costs to losing years of work on this problem, as current and former Global Thermostat employees, investors, and business partners say the company has. America’s only major contender in direct-air capture is sitting on intellectual property that likely has significant planet-saving potential, and the rest of the industry simply hasn’t grown enough yet to make up for it. “The field has too few startups,” says Noah Deich, president of Carbon180, a nonprofit focused on CO₂ removal. “Getting to scale, especially when there’s very little policy support, requires effective leadership.”More on Carbon Capture• Slowing Climate Change With Sewage Treatment for the Skies• The Icelandic Startup Bill Gates Uses to Turn Carbon Dioxide Into Stone• Occidental to Strip Carbon From the Air and Use It to Pump CrudeChichilnisky was born to Russian Jewish immigrants in Argentina shortly after World War II. She emigrated to the U.S. after Argentina’s military coup, and proved so capable among a pool of refugee students that she won entry, without a college degree, to graduate school at MIT. She says earning dual Ph.D.s in math and economics by the age of 30 was the most difficult thing she’s ever done, especially while raising her son E.J., who’s now a Stanford neurosurgery professor. After finishing the Ph.D.s, she took the job at Columbia, and won tenure in just two years.Her work on the economics of poverty in developing countries brought Chichilnisky into the orbit of the United Nations, which led her to contribute to reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 1995. She says she developed an early market for carbon offsets as part of the 1997 Kyoto Protocol and points to this work as evidence of her stature in the field. For its efforts to educate the world about climate change and possible solutions, the IPCC, a consortium that includes hundreds of scientists, shared a Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 with Al Gore.Two unlikely figures who converged on Columbia’s climate scene during this period became pivotal in the creation of Global Thermostat: a former oil industry scientist and the heir to a liquor fortune. The scientist, Eisenberger, had spent years working high up in Exxon’s physical science division, then took a job at Princeton before Columbia hired him to run its Earth Institute in 1996. He met Chichilnisky, and the two became close. Photos on Instagram show Eisenberger in casual wear and Chichilnisky in a swimsuit while she plays in the water with her young son. “I love my partners,” Chichilnisky says. “Peter is a pretty special person for me, because I have known him for 20 years.” Eisenberger provided a statement supporting Global Thermostat’s technology but wouldn’t comment on Chichilnisky.The heir, Ben Bronfman, is in the fourth generation of the Seagram liquor fortune, a son and grandson of Edgar Bronfman Jr. and Sr. He dropped out of college, toured for years with a rock band, then turned up at Columbia to learn about climate change after being inspired by An Inconvenient Truth, Gore’s film. At Columbia, Bronfman found Chichilnisky and Eisenberger, whom he describes now as mentors and “extraordinary geniuses.” He also attended a lecture by climate scientist Klaus Lackner, who was the first to theorize that direct-air capture might be feasible.Lackner’s idea was inspired by a technology used for decades in the oil and gas industry. The gases released from burning fossil fuels often contain 5% to 10% carbon dioxide, and energy companies had found it relatively easy to capture the gas for reuse in industrial applications. Before Lackner, though, it was widely believed the same principle wasn’t worth applying to CO₂ in the open air, where its concentration is a paltry 0.04%. His research suggested the consensus was wrong—that there was a way to remove the carbon more easily, with less energy, and make direct-air capture efficient enough to be legitimately cheap.Lackner’s direct-air capture company folded after he sold it and the new management ran out of money. But Bronfman was an instant believer, and Chichilnisky and Eisenberger persuaded him to fund their version of the idea. Global Thermostat’s technology revolves around the use of CO₂-trapping chemicals attached to a porous solid. The more porous the solid, theoretically, the more efficient the process of capturing CO₂ could be.Bronfman brought Chichilnisky and Eisenberger to his father and grandfather, who agreed to invest millions of dollars in 2010. The other early investors, he says, included leveraged-buyout king Henry Kravis and David Elenowitz, president of investment firm Zero Carbon Partners LLC. Kravis declined to comment, and Elenowitz didn’t respond to requests for comment.Two elements of the company’s founding structure decidedly favor Chichilnisky, according to employees and a potential investor. These people say the Bronfmans agreed to leave Chichilnisky and Eisenberger in control of the patents and intellectual property and grant them each a third of the corporate equity. Chichilnisky declined to provide exact numbers but agrees that the equity awards were “something of that sort.” Effectively, this means her control over the company and its IP cannot be altered as long as Eisenberger is on her side.Current and former employees who spoke with Bloomberg Green describe Chichilnisky’s accomplishments at Global Thermostat as a series of mostly empty announcements, such as the company’s supposed partnership with Coca-Cola. When pressed over the course of several interviews, the CEO’s account of that partnership shifted significantly.Last year, Chichilnisky said Global Thermostat had a 10-year contract to supply Coke with 20,000 tons of captured carbon annually. Global Thermostat declined to provide details about where or when this work would be happening. Then, in an interview this February, Chichilnisky acknowledged that no facility to do it had been built. The deal, she now says, was to capture carbon for Femsa, the Mexican company that is the world’s largest Coke bottler. Femsa says they never had a contract and that the parties weren’t able to agree on the technology’s potential usefulness or cost.A former Global Thermostat employee familiar with the talks says they centered on a small direct-air capture device that was to be set up at a Femsa bottling plant about 30 miles outside of Mexico City, in a hilly region where it’s expensive to import CO₂ by truck. The negotiations foundered, this employee says, after Chichilnisky upped her asking price. She also insisted that the bottler haul in the demonstration plant from Huntsville. “Femsa wanted a brand-new piece of equipment,” says the employee, “but Graciela wanted to save money.”Chichilnisky says the project remains ready to move forward, on the condition that Global Thermostat finishes its latest demonstration plant and proves its reliability. “We need to do the testing,” she says.Current and former employees say Global Thermostat’s promises to expand its footprint and advance its technology have mostly turned out like the would-be bottling deal. Early on, Chichilnisky ran the company out of her townhouse on the Upper West Side of Manhattan before moving into the Madison Avenue building shared by Edgar Bronfman Jr.’s investment company. Global Thermostat’s staff generally totals fewer than a dozen people, and everyone at its headquarters sits together in one large room, with daily dysfunction on open display. The accounts of current and former employees range widely across the company’s history, but they consistently depict Chichilnisky as a difficult boss who could be Global Thermostat’s own worst enemy, while Eisenberger defers to her and the Bronfmans stay out of day-to-day affairs. “We used to joke about pitching it as a reality series,” one staffer recalls.Chichilnisky wouldn’t comment on specific allegations regarding her behavior. A public-relations firm representing Global Thermostat offered to discuss the company’s technology but would agree to an interview only on the condition that it wouldn’t address Chichilnisky’s management style and declined to make anyone available to speak on her behalf.Current and former employees say Chichilnisky has routinely berated business partners and subordinates at all levels, including Eisenberger. Her expectations frequently shift on the fly, they say, and intense anger often follows. “Multiple times we had to replace the phone because she would slam the headset onto the cradle,” breaking it, says a former senior executive.Another common complaint is that, regardless of their role, any staffer could be treated like Chichilnisky’s personal assistant. Former employees recall spending most of their time handling errands that were clearly unrelated to Global Thermostat, from grading papers written by Chichilnisky’s Columbia students to filling out paperwork for her medical appointments. “I spent 10% of the time on my stated job, 40% of my time on Columbia, and 50% managing Graciela,” says one staffer.One symptom of the turmoil inside Global Thermostat has been rapid turnover. Anyone who lasted six months was considered a veteran, according to one former senior executive who left in 2019. Another who left that year puts the standard tenure at four months. A former senior executive who spent less than two years at the company says Chichilnisky went through 10 assistants in that span. A Global Thermostat spokesperson says its turnover rate for full-time staff is on par with the national average.These problems have held back Global Thermostat’s progress for years, Chichilnisky’s former colleagues say, culminating most notably in the abandonment of the Huntsville plant almost two years ago. People who worked closely on the project say Eisenberger was left to handle the technical details during construction. One senior engineer says the CEO only expressed frustration with the plant’s output once potential business partners began asking to see it.Engineering reports showed the plant was on pace to capture, at most, 1,000 tons of carbon in a year, just a quarter of the original estimate. Another problem, according to the engineer: The chemical-coated, carbon-sucking sponges at least once burst into flames inside their shipping boxes.Exxon executives were among the plant’s final visitors in July 2019. The senior engineer says Chichilnisky told the group the plant could pull a ton of carbon from the air for $50, about one-fifth of the real cost. When Global Thermostat fell behind on unpaid invoices, the engineer says, Streamline, the contractor, shut the plant down and called a meeting with Chichilnisky. (Global Thermostat didn’t answer questions about the invoices.) The negotiations failed, hence the ongoing lawsuit.As Global Thermostat appears to have stalled, its rivals are making progress. Carbon Engineering, the brainchild of a Harvard professor, is focused on creating large-scale devices for direct-air capture. After switching on a pilot plant in Squamish, B.C., it’s working with Occidental on the plant meant to capture as many as 1 million metric tons of CO₂ a year as soon as 2024. Climeworks, which builds smaller, more modular devices like Global Thermostat’s, has about 15 in varying sizes across Europe. Carbon Engineering has published results from its demo plants in peer-reviewed journals, and Climeworks has accepted grants that require disclosures about its performance.These companies will likely be well positioned to take advantage of the coming explosion in carbon-capture funding. Earlier this year, the U.S. extended a tax credit that supports businesses in the field, including Exxon, Chevron, and Occidental, netting $50 for every ton of CO₂. The American Jobs Plan, President Joe Biden’s March 31 proposal outlining the contours of a landmark infrastructure bill, signaled an interest in replacing those tax credits with direct payments. That would represent a potential bonanza for companies prepared to meet the challenge.While large-scale direct-air capture technology edges closer to reality in other parts of the world, however, America’s homegrown company has little clear progress to show for the past several years. The Global Thermostat plant that’s supposed to come online this summer in Tulsa remains firmly in the design phase, according to contracting firm GasTech. “We’ve done a lot of pro bono to keep this project going,” says Key, the CTO. Once completed, he says, the plant should reliably capture 2,000 tons of carbon a year, not much more than the initial Stanford prototype Chichilnisky’s company built in 2010.Global Thermostat is still drawing in partners. In final interviews, Chichilnisky emphasized a deal struck in February with HIF, a Chilean company. Siemens Energy AG will use Global Thermostat’s designs to help HIF build a plant that aims to use captured CO₂ in synthetic fuel for Porsche AG. “We spent the last two years with Siemens making a very detailed technical assessment of all the technologies, and Graciela’s made the most sense,” says HIF President Cesar Norton. Asked how HIF had evaluated Global Thermostat’s technology without an operational demonstration plant, Norton says it evaluated the company’s designs. Construction has yet to begin.Chichilnisky also continued to emphasize the expansion of the company’s partnership with Exxon, which Global Thermostat said in a news release last fall would soon be capable of sucking 1 billion tons of CO₂ from the air each year. Current and former staffers say it’s unclear exactly what Exxon is doing with Global Thermostat besides advertising it heavily. Exxon says it’s focused on advancing the technology and reducing costs. “During our relationship with Global Thermostat, we have seen progress in their research and development of carbon-capture materials, and we are providing our expertise to evaluate the potential of bringing these materials to commercial scale,” the company said in a statement. It declined to specify a timetable for billion-ton scale, however: “We don’t take issue with that as an aspiration, but there is a lot of work to be done to reach that.”When pressed, Chichilnisky acknowledges she isn’t quite sure how her ties to Exxon or Siemens can lead to scaling up from thousands of tons of carbon into the billions. “The answer is, I don’t know,” she says. “These are humongous firms. I’m not telling these friends what to do.” —With Cyntia Barrera Diaz For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.