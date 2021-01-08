Some Trump officials are so horrified by the Capitol riot that they plan to refuse instructions that they think will put the US at risk, report says

Sinéad Baker
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks to supporters in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021, before some of them stormed the US Capitol. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

  • Some of President Donald Trump's top officials plan to refuse any orders they think could endanger the country or break the law in the last days of his presidency, Axios reported.

  • Axios reported, paraphrasing its sources, that most of Trump's top officials now view him as "unfit and unhinged" after seeing him incite his supporters to storm the Capitol on Wednesday.

  • Many administration officials have quit their jobs over the riot, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned from Trump's cabinet.

  • But CNN and Axios reported that Democrat and Republican officials are urging some national-security aides to stay in their roles to prevent another crisis.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Related: What the storming of the US Capitol looked like on Wednesday

Some of President Donald Trump's top officials have been so horrified by the Capitol riot that they plan to reject any orders that they think could be dangerous or unlawful, Axios reported Thursday.

Two senior national security officials told Axios' Jonathan Swan that both they and their colleagues will refuse instructions that they think would harm the US or go against the law, and force Trump to fire them instead.

Trump has 12 days left in office.

Axios also paraphrased sources who told them that most of Trump's top officials now view the president as "unfit and unhinged."

Trump is facing threats of impeachment and removal from office, via the 25th Amendment, amid unprecedented backlash from the Republican Party, current and former aides, and Democrats, after he incited his supporters to storm the Capitol on Wednesday.

Since then, two of his cabinet officials have resigned: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

capitol
Trump supporters take over balconies and inauguration scaffolding at the Capitol on Wednesday. Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty

Mick Mulvaney, his former White House chief of staff, also resigned from his role as special envoy to Northern Ireland on Thursday. Officials from the Department of Commerce and National Security Council also resigned.

But both CNN and Axios noted that officials from both political parties, as well as Senate Republicans, are trying to urge some national-security officials to stay in their roles so they can prevent another crisis if America's adversaries decide to make a move against America in the wake of the Capitol chaos.

A pro-Trump mob ransacked the Capitol after Trump addressed his supporters and told them to march on the Capitol. His supporters broke windows, went to the Senate floor, and entered and trashed congressional offices.

It resulted in lawmakers being evacuated from a joint session of Congress to certify President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

capitol seige
Rep. Jason Crow comforts Rep. Susan Wild while taking cover as protesters disrupted the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, have died.

Lawmakers are now accusing Trump of inciting the violence, and of not trying to stop it while it was underway.

During the attack, he told rioters in a tweet to "go home, we love you, you are very special." Aides said they gave up trying to communicate with him during the crisis.

On Thursday, he called the storming of the Capitol a "heinous attack" and acknowledged that there would be a smooth transition to the "next administration." He did not mention Biden's name.

Read more: These are all the federal crimes Trump extremists could be charged with after their attack on the US Capitol

US Capitol riots aftermath
The aftermath of the US Capitol riots. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty

According to The New York Times, Trump had refused to issue any statement condemning his supporters until he realized that he could face legal trouble for inciting them in the first place.

Aides also told CNN that Trump released this statement in an effort to stop more resignations and to reduce talk about removing Trump from office.

Trump's cabinet has discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, CBS News, ABC News, and CNN reported.

However, as Insider's Tom LoBianco reported Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence does not support the move.

Capitol
A rioter waves a pro-Trump flag inside the Capitol. Getty/Kent Nishimura

Democrats have urged Pence to use it, and Pelosi said that she would move to impeach Trump for a second time if his cabinet does not remove him with the 25th Amendment.

The acting US attorney in Washington, DC, has said that federal prosecutors are investigating "all actors" involved in the riot. He did not rule out investigating Trump.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Biden supports impeaching Trump, Cedric Richmond tells Democrats

    President-elect Joe Biden signaled Friday that he supports the push to impeach President Trump for his role in inciting the riot at the Capitol on Wednesday.

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • Petition to Recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom Draws 1 Million Signatures

    The latest effort to recall California governor Gavin Newsom has gained more than 1 million signatures, with nine weeks left to collect the additional 500,000 that would enable the measure to be placed on the ballot.Should the recall effort receive 1.5 million total signatures by mid-March, a mid-year election would take place."The people are being heard loud and clear, and it is not a matter of IF we are going to reach our goal necessary that will trigger a recall election of Newsom, it is just when we cross the finish line," Orrin Heatlie, the Lead Proponent of the official RecallGavin2020.com, said in a statement.A senior adviser to the recall campaign, Randy Economy, previously told Fox News that it hoped to meet the benchmark required to place the measure on the ballot by mid-to late-January.He told the outlet the effort is nonpartisan, with supporters of both Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and President Trump backing the cause.While recall initiatives in the Golden State seldom make it onto the ballot, Newsom’s public image has been marred recently by a series of controversies, including his attendance at a mask-less, not-socially-distanced indoor dinner party late last year even as he enacted strict coronavirus restrictions in the state.Economy said a number of the movement’s supporters believe the governor has mismanaged the state’s coronavirus response, particularly as it relates to small businesses.Many small business owners in the state have lost their livelihoods while big-box stores have been allowed to remain open, he said. Newsom "put corporate interests before the people of California," Economy said.In 2003, Gray Davis became the first governor to be recalled in the U.S. since 1921. The vacancy was ultimately filled by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

  • Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses

    President-elect Joe Biden plans to release nearly every available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when he takes office later this month rather than holding back millions of second doses, his transition team said Friday. The decision is meant to "ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible."The Trump administration has insisted it's necessary to retain second doses, with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday expressing concern that Biden's plan could backfire if there are any manufacturing mishaps.Outside of the White House, Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University, was also apprehensive, noting that there is "an ethical consideration" since those who volunteered for the initial dose were reasonably expecting to receive the second in the proper amount of time. Biden does not intend to delay the second shot for those patients, and is instead counting on an increased production to keep pace. But, Wen says, not only is there no guarantee of a smooth manufacturing process, much of the slowdown has occurred between distribution and injection, so until that stage improves the risk of delay remains.> First, the bottleneck now is not supply, but the "last mile" between getting the vaccine to distribution sites & injecting it into people's arms. Speeding up this process should be the focus, or else vaccines will just sit in different freezers. > > (2/6)> > -- Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 9, 2021Harvard University's Juliette Kayyem, however, is more on board with the plan. She believes it's unlikely there will be a supply problem and is encouraged by recent upticks in actual vaccinations. > Quick thoughts: we are unlikely to have a supply problem by Feb with Biden announcement (he is not changing FDA standards, only distribution timing of first vaccine because of reliance on supply chain per @ScottGottliebMD good idea) and other vaccines (johnson and johnson). 2/> > -- Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 9, 2021More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot There will be no Trump heir Trump's phone call with Raffensperger reportedly wasn't the only one he made in hopes of overturning Georgia vote

  • Black woman says group of Trump supporters attacked her

    The Los Angeles Police Department said it is investigating Wednesday's attack as a hate crime.

  • One of the saddest days in American history has broken Trump – and deservedly so

    January 6 was one of the saddest days in American history. A sitting President incited a mob of his supporters to attack the United States Capitol building, where the Senate and House of Representatives were meeting in the Constitutionally required joint session to count the votes of the Electoral College. Donald Trump’s clear intention in urging this act of violence against the final concluding act of the 2020 presidential election was to disrupt the counting procedure, thereby buying more time to escape the otherwise inevitable outcome of the election. This is as shameful as it gets, but it is nonetheless only one of a long series of shameful acts by Trump before, during, and after the November election. He has lied repeatedly about what happened in that election, convincing millions of decent, honest people that his opponents committed systematic fraud, in effect conning his own supporters. If there is evidence of this fraud, Trump has yet to provide it to any judicial or administrative tribunal, Federal or state. In his view, the anti-Trump conspiracy is so vast and so successful that it left behind no evidence. Either that, or his campaign had the worst team of lawyers in Anglo-American legal history. Trump’s charade promulgated the idea that Congress could overturn the duly certified results of the election from the key battleground states, enough to shift the Electoral College majority to his favour. And there was more: that somehow his Vice President, Mike Pence, would ignore the plain words of the Constitution, and impose his own outcome on the election, by deciding which state certificates of the results to count and which to ignore.

  • House Majority Whip Wants Investigation into How Rioters Found His Office

    House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D., S.C.) on Friday called for an investigation into how rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this week knew where to find his office.In an interview with SiriusXM Radio’s Joe Madison, Clyburn said that he had never before seen such a failure of law-enforcement leadership and claimed “something else is going on.”"My office, if you don't know where it is, you aren't going to find it by accident," he said. "The one place where my name is on the door, that office is right on Statuary Hall. They didn't touch that door. But they went into that other place where I do most of my work. They showed up there, harassing my staff.""How did they know to go there? Why didn't they go where my name was?"  he added. "Something else is going on untoward here," he said. "We need to have an extensive investigation to find out."He said that while he supports the Capitol Police, the agency’s leaders failed to do their jobs. He questioned why videos circulating on social media seemed to show officers opening barriers and taking selfies with rioters who broke into the building. "Why were they out there waving people on to the grounds? Why were they allowing people through those doors?" he asked. The rioting, which took place Wednesday as Congress met to count the Electoral College votes and affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, left five people dead, including Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick. Clyburn said those involved need to be held accountable."We've got to indict. We've got to convict these people because one of those Capitol Police [officers] died and somebody should be tried for their death," he said. "All those people who were on those grounds the other day were complicit in that."

  • Fellow soldier faces military trial in sex assault of soldier from NC who later died

    A private first class will be arraigned on a sex assault charge before a military judge.

  • Latest message from North Korea's Kim meant to light 'a fire under' Biden administration, experts say

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the United States his biggest enemy and vowed to subdue Washington while enhancing Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal, the state's Korean Central News Agency reported Saturday, per Bloomberg.Kim's aggressive remarks, especially those related to nuclear weapons, are viewed by experts as a message to the incoming Biden administration. "It lights a fire under the Biden administration," Ankit Panda, a Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Bloomberg. "Kim is making clear that if Biden decides not to prioritize North Korea policy, Pyongyang will resume testing and qualitatively advancing its nuclear capabilities in ways that would be seriously detrimental for Washington and Seoul."Cheon Seong-whun, a former president of the government-funded Korea Institute for National Unification think tank in Seoul, added that Kim is trying to pressure Biden into accepting North Korea as a nuclear state, and he expects Pyongyang to move forward with a series of provocations after the White House transition.It's not a new strategy for Pyongyang, which has a history of trying to rattle new American presidents, Bloomberg notes. Former President Barack Obama and President Trump both saw North Korea test a series of weapons upon taking office. Read more at Bloomberg.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Experts express concern about Biden's plan to release nearly all available vaccine doses There will be no Trump heir

  • California Congresswoman Who Once Questioned Mask-Wearing Catches COVID-19

    Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA), who once expressed skepticism about the mask mandate in Orange County last spring, has tested positive for COVID-19. Although she does not show any symptoms, the 65-year-old Korean American politician learned she had been in contact with someone positive with the virus, Steel’s statement said via Associated Press. “At the advice of the Attending Physician, and to protect the health of my colleagues, I will be quarantining,” Steel said via Los Angeles Times.

  • FBI arrests Arkansas man from photo inside Pelosi's office

    The FBI on Friday arrested an Arkansas man who was photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office following the storming of the Capitol by a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters, authorities announced. Richard Barnett turned himself in to FBI agents at the Benton County Sheriff's Office in Bentonville, Arkansas, said FBI Little Rock spokesman Connor Hagan.

  • Indonesian divers spot parts of Boeing 737-500 wreckage after signal detected

    Indonesia's military chief said on Sunday divers have spotted parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 23 meters (75 feet) in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft with 62 people onboard crashed. "We received reports from the diver team that the visibility in the water is good and clear, allowing the discovery of some parts of the plane," Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said in a statement. He said: "We are sure that is the point where the plane crashed." He said the objects included broken pieces of fuselage with aircraft registration parts. Earlier, rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the surface. "As of this morning, we've received two (body) bags, one with passenger belongings and the other with body parts," Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Rioter Seen on Senate Floor in Body Armor Is Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel

    A Capitol building rioter captured in news photographs wearing full body armor and brandishing zip tie handcuffs on the floor of the Senate has been identified as a retired Air Force officer.

  • Trump supporters, counter-protesters clash in San Diego

    Supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with counter-protesters in San Diego on Saturday, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly because of acts of violence. Officers were hit with rocks, bottles and eggs, police said, and the crowd directed pepper spray at them. KSWB-TV tweeted video of counter demonstrators, most of them dressed in black and waving an antifa flag, throwing a folding chair and spraying a chemical irritant at a smaller group of people participating in the march on the Pacific Beach boardwalk.

  • U.S. attorney's office: FBI agents search Tenn. lawmakers' offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of multiple state lawmakers.

  • Clarence Thomas’ wife supported rioters before siege: ‘Love MAGA’

    ‘God bless each of you,’ Ginni Thomas wrote in a Facebook post to support the attempted takeover of the Capitol. Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shared support for the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. On Facebook, Mrs. Thomas expressed explicit love for the violent chaos carried out by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who are against the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden.

  • National Guard Troops Deploying to DC Will Come With Lethal Weapons

    National Guard troops deploying to Washington, D.C., will have access to lethal weapons.

  • 'He's on his own': Some Republicans begin to flee from Trump

    President Donald Trump's steadfast grip on Republicans in Washington is beginning to crumble, leaving him more politically isolated than at any other point in his turbulent administration. After riling up a crowd that later staged a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, Trump appears to have lost some of his strongest allies, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. A handful of congressional Republicans are openly considering whether to join a renewed push for impeachment.

  • Indonesia Boeing 737 passenger plane crash site found, navy says

    Ships with navy divers are sent to the site where a plane is believed to have plunged into the sea.