Trump officials seized Democrat's Apple data

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Schiff walks through the Senate
Adam Schiff - now the chair of the House Intelligence Committee - was reportedly one of those targeted

Democrats have demanded a probe into reports that officials acting under former President Donald Trump seized lawmakers' Apple account information.

According to US media reports, prosecutors subpoenaed the tech giant for account data for at least two House Intelligence Committee members.

Representative Adam Schiff - now the committee's chairman - was reportedly one of those targeted.

The justice department has reportedly requested an internal investigation.

On Friday, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco asked the department's inspector general to launch an internal probe, US media reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The same day, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Judiciary Committee chairman Dick Durbin said former attorney generals William Barr and Jeff Sessions must testify or face a subpoena.

Top Democrat Nancy Pelosi has called the news of the seizures, first reported by the New York Times, "harrowing".

"These actions appear to be yet another egregious assault on our democracy waged by the former president," the House speaker said in a statement. She said she supported calls for an investigation, adding: "Transparency is essential."

On Thursday night, representative Eric Swalwell told broadcaster CNN that he was another Democrat targeted. He confirmed that family members' information - including a child's - were also obtained.

According to the New York Times report, prosecutors under former Attorney General Sessions made the request for Apple data in 2017 and early 2018. They were reportedly looking for the source of news reports about contacts between Russia and associates of Republican President Trump.

The Justice Department also managed to get a gag order to stop Apple from telling those involved, the paper said. That order only expired this year, and Apple reportedly told the targets last month.

None of the data seized tied any of the Democrats, their aides or their family members to the leaks, the New York Times said.

US intelligence agencies say that Russia worked to help Donald Trump's election campaign in 2016 against Hillary Clinton. He and his campaign were later accused of colluding with Russia in this effort.

Former FBI director Robert Mueller led an inquiry into the allegations, eventually concluding that there was no evidence of a conspiracy - but some 10 instances when Mr Trump possibly obstructed justice.

Mr Trump has repeatedly denied the claims, denouncing them as a "witch hunt". In 2019 the Justice Department launched a criminal investigation into the origins of the Mueller inquiry.

During Mr Trump's 2019 impeachment over his communications with Ukraine, Mr Schiff was criticised by Republicans for publishing the phone records of one of the Republican lawmakers on the committee.

Mr Schiff, a Democrat who played a lead role in the prosecution of Mr Trump, defended the release, saying that it proved that key members of Mr Trump's alleged plot were in contact with the office of California Congressman Devin Nunes.

Republicans painted it as a "smear campaign" and an invasion of privacy.

Last month, multiple media outlets reported that justice department officials secretly obtained some of their journalists' phone records in 2017. The department later said that it would stop seizing reporters data during leak investigations.

Recommended Stories

  • DOJ subpoenaed Apple data on 73 phone numbers, 36 email addresses in leak probe

    The Justice Department requested metadata on 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses in a subpoena to Apple as part of a February 2018 investigation into lawmakers, staffers and their families, CNN reported Friday.Why it matters: The DOJ's inspector general said earlier Friday that his office will investigate the department's handling of a leak investigation into former President Trump's political opponents, which included the subpoena to Apple.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mark

  • S&P ekes out gains to end at record high

    The S&P 500 rose marginally to end a languid week Friday at another record high. Economically sensitive consumer and financial stocks led the rally. The Dow ended flat while the S&P added two-tenths of a percent, and the Nasdaq rose a third of a percent. In a week marked by mostly sideways action with few market-moving catalysts, the blue chip index fell but the broader indexes gained ground. FiPlan Partners President Greg Powell: “I think today is just an indication that people are trying to find some sense of direction. At the same time, we're just kind of taking a breath here.”Even the frenzied trading in social media-driven meme stocks subsided a tad on Friday. AMC Entertainment outperformed the pack with a 15% increase. Healthcare stocks were the day’s biggest decliners. Biogen shares dropped over 4%. The Food and Drug Administration is facing mounting criticism because it had quickly approved the biotech company’s Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm without strong evidence of its ability to fight the disease. Next week, inflation-obsessed Wall Street will be eyeing producer price data on Tuesday and the Federal Reserve policymakers meeting that ends on Wednesday.

  • Congress unveils bills to dismantle tech giants

    Lawmakers on Friday debuted bipartisan bills that could fundamentally change how Big Tech does business in the U.S. Driving the news: If passed, the bills could force Apple to change how it runs its app store, break apart Amazon's control of its marketplace and halt Facebook and Google from buying smaller rivals in an effort to remake the online ecosystem.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The legislation is the lat

  • Romeo Power Update

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Romeo Power To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Romeo Power, Inc. ("Romeo Power" or the "Company") (NYSE: RMO) and reminds investors of the June 15, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff ...

  • Markets Up Absent Major News Items

    We expect an early start to a summer weekend to take over the markets today.

  • The 44 Percent: Pride, critical race theory and Harriett Tubman $20 bill

    This goes out to Miami’s “progressive” reputation.

  • PTON LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Peloton Interactive, Inc.

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2021) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton") (NASDAQ: PTON) between September 11, 2020 and May 5, 2021.If you suffered a loss, contact us at the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/peloton-interactive-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=16824&wire=5Allegations against PTON include that

  • Yahoo! U presents: The basics of equity offerings

    Myles Udland&nbsp;joins Brian Cheung for a special edition of Yahoo! U to explain the basics of an equity offering to the Yahoo Finance Live audience.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Falls As Nasdaq Leads; AMC Stock Pops, WWE Slammed; Apple Stock Rises

    The Dow Jones lagged, even as the Nasdaq powered higher. AMC stock was rallying again, while GME stock inched up. WWE stock was slammed. Apple stock rose.

  • Is Tilray Stock A Buy As CEO Welcomes Reddit Retail Traders?

    Tilray has fallen from its massive run this year, but it completed its planned merger with Aphria. Is TLRY stock a buy right now?

  • If GameStop has your kids interested in investing, here's what to do

    Interest in the stock market has exploded among teens this year, a recent survey found.

  • Another jump in prices tightens the squeeze on US consumers

    American consumers absorbed another surge in prices in May — a 0.6% increase over April and 5% over the past year, the biggest 12-month inflation spike since 2008. The May rise in consumer prices that the Labor Department reported Thursday reflected a range of goods and services now in growing demand as people increasingly shop, travel, dine out and attend entertainment events in a rapidly reopening economy. In its report Thursday, the government said that core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food costs, rose 0.7% in May after an even bigger 0.9% increase in April, and has risen 3.8% over the past year.

  • S&P hits record high as Dow, Nasdaq close in on own peaks

    The S&P 500 ticked to record highs Friday amid a sleepy summer trade as investors continued to look past a hotter-than-expected reading on inflation.

  • Vertical Aerospace to go public in $2.2 billion SPAC deal

    Vertical Aerospace said it has pre-orders for up to 1,000 eVTOL aircraft with launch customers Avolon and American Airlines, along with a pre-order option from Virgin Atlantic, all valued at up to $4 billion. "If you think about transportation strategically this is the next big frontier," Domhnal Slattery, chief executive of Avolon, the world's third-largest aircraft leasing company, told Reuters in an interview. Investment in the zero-emission electric aircraft comes at a time when aviation companies are under mounting pressure from investors to help decarbonize the sector and boost their environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores.

  • Used cars and trucks drove much of May's steep inflation number

    Used cars and trucks drove much of May's steep inflation number

  • House Lawmakers Slam Big Tech From All Sides With Five Bills; Say Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google “Prioritize Power Over Innovation”

    House lawmakers today announced sweeping bipartisan legislation aimed at big tech that if passed, they said would “expand opportunities for consumers, workers, and small business owners.” It would radically reshape some of the world’s biggest companies, requiring them to shed businesses and refrain from deals that “expand or entrench their power.” Sentiment against the massive […]

  • Ford Wants to Build Zero-Carbon Cars. That Starts With Wood.

    Ford struck a deal with a materials startup to reduce the environmental impact of its vehicles. The deal is about more than tailpipe emissions and vehicle electrification.

  • Trump's DOJ obtained House Democrats' data in leak investigation

    The New York Times, which first reported the subpoenas, said the data of at least a dozen people connected to the committee was seized.

  • Puerto Rico blackout after fire at power station

    The blaze broke out shortly after the firm reported a cyber-attack, which has not yet been linked to fire.

  • Opinion: Lawyer Chris Seeger wants to right the NFL's despicable race-norming wrong

    Lawyer Chris Seeger recently apologized for role in NFL's race-norming. But he isn't the problem. He's fighting for players. The problem is the NFL.