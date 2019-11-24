As Trump officials target California's homeless crisis, state officials brace for fight

SAN FRANCISCO – As the Trump administration looks to replace a recently fired Obama appointee tasked with battling homelessness, California officials and advocates are in the dark and bracing for battle.

The abrupt nature of the dismissal Nov. 15 of Matthew Doherty, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, has suggested to many who work on homelessness that the White House is poised to deliver a new agenda as early as next week.

“If joining and funding real solutions to homelessness, instead of political theater and points-scoring, are the Trump administration’s objective, California continues to be ready to engage,” says Jesse Melgar, a spokesman for California Gov. Gavin Newsom, adding that “the state has not been contacted by federal officials.”

Although Trump has sparred with California leaders all year on issues ranging from fire safety to tailpipe emissions, he has been particularly scathing about the Golden State’s inability to beat back a surging tide of homeless residents.

Around 140,000 people are homeless in California, or about a quarter of the nation’s homeless population. Trump has suggested federal intervention is needed.

“The people of San Francisco are fed up and the people of Los Angeles are fed up, and we’re looking at it, and we will be doing something about it at the appropriate time,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he traveled to California in September.

While the details of a new White House strategy remain unknown, suggestions of its direction can be found in a Council of Economic Advisers report released in September.

In it, administration officials argue that housing needs to be deregulated to get costs down, shelters are partly to blame because they delay re-housing, and policing should be ramped up in the interest of public safety.

Those working to alleviate homelessness note that the federal government has always had the power to help relieve the problem, as evidenced by public works projects enacted during the Great Depression.

But some homelessness experts are skeptical about the motivations of the Trump White House when it comes to the less fortunate. The administration has moved to cut food stamps three times in the past year, including a proposal last month to cut $4.5 billion from the program.

“It is my hope that if the administration issues an executive order, it will be one that supports and expedites proven solutions to homelessness,” says Nan Roman, president and CEO of the nonpartisan National Alliance to End Homelessness in Washington, D.C.

Roman says helpful measures could include access to surplus federal properties for shelter and linking health and behavioral care to housing.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, shown here during a committee meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., visited Los Angeles' Skid Row in September. During the trip, he spent time with homeless shelter directors and toured mobile lodging units.

Instead, the administration has suggested providing more shelter, but nothing about getting people from those shelters into the housing that would end their homelessness,” she says. “It has promoted more aggressive policing, which has proven not to end homelessness, and proposed policies that create barriers for people trying to access shelter and housing.”