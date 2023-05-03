Trump’s Only Witness in Trial Over Rape Lawsuit Won’t Testify

(Bloomberg) -- The only witness for the defense in the trial of New York writer E. Jean Carroll’s rape and defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump is ill and can’t testify, the former president’s lawyer told the judge.

Attorney Joe Tacopina told US District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday that psychologist Edgar Nace would be unable to testify as an expert witness because of unspecified health concerns.

That suggests Tacopina won’t be able to put on a defense case and that the trial will go straight from Carroll’s case to closing statements, with the jury starting deliberations possibly as early as Thursday.

