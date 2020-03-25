While coronavirus reigns, Trump can't jump-start the economy by himself

President Trump has signaled that he is ready to get the United States back to work, even if that means opening things up before the recommendations of medical experts — seeking, as he said, not to make the cure worse than the disease. While Trump is projecting confidence about the country getting back to normal, it’s unclear what exactly he could do to get Americans back to work and boost the economy.

“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter," said Trump during a Fox News interview on Tuesday, less than three weeks before the holiday, which falls on April 12. During the interview, the president, as he has in recent appearances, downplayed the threat posed by the coronavirus, comparing it to deaths caused by the flu and automobile accidents. Ending social-distancing strictures by Easter would run contrary to advice by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 15 that called for stopping gatherings of 50 or more for at least eight weeks. When Trump was asked who suggested Easter to him, he said, “I just thought it was a beautiful time. It would be a beautiful time, a beautiful timeline. It's a great day.”

Some of Trump’s allies have been warning that keeping millions of Americans at home could lead to an extended economic recession that would have worse consequences than the disease itself. Because there is no vaccine for the coronavirus, medical professionals battling the disease are at risk, and a surge of cases combined with a shortage of protective gear and intensive care beds could overwhelm hospitals.

Trump’s proclamation of his desire to be back to normal by Easter came on the same day leaders issued full lockdowns in the United Kingdom and India, joining other nations across the world.

“Without a huge national effort to halt the growth of this virus, there will come a moment when no health service in the world could possibly cope, because there won’t be enough ventilators, enough intensive care beds, enough doctors and nurses,” said U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the Conservative Party.

Until this past weekend, Trump was a vocal supporter of social-distancing steps to slow the pandemic. But he has not — and probably could not, except by declaring martial law — impose such measures on the whole country. He has advocated following CDC guidelines about limiting gatherings and social contact, washing hands and disinfecting surfaces. But steps such as closing schools, restaurants, theaters and shops have been taken by state or local officials, or businesses themselves.

Trump does have the power of the bully pulpit because his daily briefings on the virus reach millions. He’s seen his approval rating go up, as polls show a majority of Americans approve of his handling of the crisis, which he has blamed at various times on the government of China, on the “broken system” for testing he said he “inherited” when he took office more than three years ago, or on news media perpetrating a “hoax” to make him look bad. There’s little reason to doubt that if Trump began broadcasting every day that it was time for Americans to return to their normal life, millions would heed his advice. But in jurisdictions where a governor or mayor had put restrictions in place, tweets or statements from Trump would not supersede those orders.

There is also the question of whether businesses that typically draw crowds would see their regular business. Would younger people less at risk for the disease still flock to bars, as happened in many places on St. Patrick’s Day weekend? Probably. But would Major League Baseball or the National Basketball Association cram thousands into stadiums and arenas for games if medical experts were warning against it — risking headlines about how they helped spread the coronavirus in their city? What about movie theaters, concert venues, malls and airports? If the headlines in the U.S. echo those of European countries that are 10 to 14 days ahead in the virus cycle — “Spain turns ice rink into a morgue as coronavirus deaths pile up,” as an example — how eager will Americans be to get back to work?