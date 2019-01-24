Trump open to ending government shutdown for three weeks in exchange for wall 'down payment'

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Thursday he is open to a measure to end the partial government shutdown for three weeks in exchange for a "down payment" on his border wall, marking a potential breakthrough in the weekslong stalemate.

Trump's comments that he would consider a "reasonable agreement" worked out by Senate leaders to reopen federal agencies came as pressure built on him and congressional Democrats to end the impasse that dragged the shutdown into a 34th day, representing the longest such lapse in U.S. history.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., began a flurry of talks earlier Thursday over a short-term funding measure after two competing bills to reopen the government failed on the Senate floor.

Trump said that if McConnell and Schumer "come to a reasonable agreement, I would support it, yes."

It was not clear how large Trump's "down payment" would need to be to secure his support. The president left himself room to back away from any deal reached by leaders on Capitol Hill.

“It depends on what the agreement is,” Trump said.

If such an agreement lacked any funding for a wall, Trump said, "I wouldn’t be happy with it."

“I have other alternatives if I have to," said Trump, who has said he could declare a national emergency as a way to find additional money for the wall. "We have to have a wall in this situation.”

Trump's remarks were a departure from his demand for $5.7 billion in border wall funding as a prerequisite for opening the government. Democrats considered offering more money for border security but said the offer would include no new money for a wall.

Trump offered an extended and familiar riff on the problems with illegal border crossings, saying that “technology” is not adequate to defeat the problem.

“You need the wall,” Trump said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to throw cold water on the notion of a down payment.

"I don’t know if he knows what’s he talking about, do you?" she asked reporters.

Talks escalated amid increased public pressure on Trump as well as on some of his Democratic opponents. Workers in essential government services like air traffic control, the FBI, the IRS, the Coast Guard, and airport security screeners have said performance is suffering because of the shutdown.

Members of both parties say they have heard rising complaints from constituencies. A group of House Democrats have asked Pelosi to seek an accommodation with Trump on the wall funding issue.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said that a three-week reopening of federal agencies would indicate "good faith from both sides."

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said earlier that congressional leaders were negotiating "to see whether or not they can work out of the deadlock."

To win White House support, she said, any agreement would require "a large down payment on the wall.”

