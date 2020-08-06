    Advertisement

    Trump optimistic coronavirus vaccine will be ready this year, possibly by U.S. election

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was optimistic a coronavirus vaccine would be ready before the end of 2020, possibly in time for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

    Trump, speaking to reporters as he departed the White House for a trip to a Whirlpool washing machine factory in Ohio, said a vaccine release around the time of the election "wouldn’t hurt," but the goal of the effort was to save lives.


    (Reporting by Lisa Lambert, writing by David Lawder, editing by Chris Reese)

