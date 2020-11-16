    Advertisement

    Trump 'to order further troop withdrawal' from Afghanistan and Iraq

    US troops walk as a US Army C-47 Chinook helicopter flies over the village of Oreij, south of Mosul, on February 22, 2017
    US troops in Iraq have been involved in the fight against the IS group

    The US military expects President Donald Trump to order a further withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and Iraq, according to defence officials quoted by US media.

    Those in Afghanistan will be cut from 4,500-5,000 down to 2,500 by mid-January, officials said. In Iraq they will be reduced from 3,000 to 2,500.

    President Trump has previously said he wants "all" troops home by Christmas.

    He is refusing to concede the 3 November election.

    The withdrawal should be finished by 15 January, the Wall Street Journal reported, just days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

    President Trump has long called for US troops to come home and has criticised US military interventions for being costly and ineffective.

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.