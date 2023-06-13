Trump ordered to not speak with Walt Nauta, witnesses about documents case: reports

Trump ordered to not speak with Walt Nauta, witnesses about documents case: reports

Former President Trump was ordered Tuesday not to speak about the case involving classified documents with Walt Nauta, Trump’s aide and co-defendant in the matter, according to multiple reports.

During Trump’s arraignment, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman reportedly further barred the former president from speaking with any witnesses.

Such an order is often imposed in federal criminal cases.

Trump has continued to be in regular contact with Nauta, who served as a valet to Trump in the White House before joining him as a personal aide at Mar-a-Lago, even after both men were indicted last week.

Nauta has been charged with six crimes, accused of co-conspiring with Trump to obstruct the federal government’s attempt to recover classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Trump has been charged with 37 total counts, and he pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

The two men are still able to communicate about the case through their attorneys, and Trump and Nauta are still allowed to speak to each other about matters unrelated to the case.

Goodman also reportedly tasked the Justice Department with crafting a full list of witnesses it wishes to block Trump from communicating with.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.