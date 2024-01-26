Trump ordered to pay $83.3 million for defaming E. Jean Carroll

NEW YORK — A jury ordered Donald Trump on Friday to pay $83.3 million to the writer E. Jean Carroll over defamatory remarks he made about her while he was president in response to her rape accusation.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled last fall that Trump defamed Carroll by saying in 2019 that he had never met her and that her book, in which she accused him of having raped her in the dressing room of a luxury department store in the mid-1990s, “should be sold in the fiction section.”

The only question for the nine-person jury to decide was how much in damages Trump should pay. After deliberating for three hours, the jury ordered Trump to pay $18.3 million in punitive damages and $65 million in compensatory damages.