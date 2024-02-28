Trump ordered to pay full $454m penalty in fraud case

Donald Trump must post a bond to cover the full $454m penalty while he appeals against the judgment in his New York civil fraud trial, a court has ruled.

Mr Trump's lawyers had argued he would "suffer irreparable harm" if forced to pay the entire sum and that he was prepared to post a $100m (£79m) bond.

The judge did pause a three-year ban on him seeking loans from New York banks - which could help him secure the bond.

New York's attorney general has vowed to seize his assets if he doesn't pay.

The order issued on Wednesday requires Mr Trump to pay the full amount, which stems from his misrepresenting of his property values, in the coming weeks.

In a filing on Wednesday, Mr Trump's lawyers said the "exorbitant and punitive amount of the judgment coupled with an unlawful and unconstitutional blanket prohibition on lending transactions would make it impossible to secure and post a complete bond".

They also said a $100m bond coupled with Trump's "vast" real estate properties and oversight by a court-designated monitor for the Trump Organization, should be sufficient to secure the judgment.

But their motion, which was opposed by Attorney General Letitia James, failed to convince Associate Justice Anil Singh.

The judgement issued by Judge Arthur Engoron's penalty will keep accruing interest by at least $112,000 per day if he refused to pay.