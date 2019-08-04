Trump orders flags to be flown at half-staff after mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton

On Sunday, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation lowering flags lowered to half-staff after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio left dozens dead and many more wounded.

In the proclamation, Trump said that the nation mourned those lost in the shootings, and that "we share in the pain and suffering of all those who were injured in these two senseless attacks. We condemn these hateful and cowardly acts."

"Through our grief, America stands united with the people of El Paso and Dayton. May God be with the victims of these two horrific crimes and bring aid and comfort to their families and friends," he continued.

Trump then ordered that all American flags at military installations, federal facilities, and the White House be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 8, 2019 – a traditional sign of mourning for the country.

In the wake of the shootings, some Democratic presidential candidates have linked the shooting in El Paso to Trump's rhetoric about racial minorities. Authorities have said they were investigating the shooting at an El Paso Walmart as a potential hate crime. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke said in a Sunday morning interview on CNN that Trump's rhetoric was partly to blame.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said Trump's language "creates a climate which emboldens violent extremists." And Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., added that she wanted Americans "to call out the president himself for advancing racism and white supremacy."

Read the full proclamation

As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible acts of violence perpetrated on August 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas, and on August 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, August 8, 2019.

I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this

fourth day of August, in the year of our Lord two thousand nineteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America two hundred forty-fourth.

DONALD J. TRUMP

