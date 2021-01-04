Trump orders Pentagon to reverse decision to remove US aircraft carrier from Middle East
President Donald Trump directed the Pentagon to reverse their decision to remove a US aircraft carrier to leave the Middle East amid tensions with Iran, according to a report.
Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller ordered the carrier to return to the Middle East at the direction of Donald Trump, following a White House meeting on Sunday, CNN reported, citing a senior defense official.
The decision marked a reversal of an earlier order to move the USS Nimitz out of the region to help de-escalate tensions between Washington and Tehran.
Mr Miller said in a statement on Sunday that the aircraft would remain in place due to “due to the recent threats issued by Iranian leaders against President Trump and other US government officials”.
“I have ordered the USS Nimitz to halt its routine redeployment,” he added.
The White House did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.