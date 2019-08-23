Trump 'hereby orders' companies to seek 'alternative' markets to China as markets plunge

WASHINGTON – Reacting to a new round of Chinese tariffs imposed on U.S. goods, President Donald Trump said Friday he "hereby ordered" U.S. companies to "start looking for an alternative to China" – and he pledged to respond within hours.

In a series of tweets posted before he flies to France for the G-7 meeting of world leaders – where the global economy and trade issues will take center stage – Trump blasted China's latest action and vowed to announce retaliatory moves soon.

Markets plunged Friday as it became clear the trade war between Washington and Beijing was escalating. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off by more than 400 points in midday trading, following a series of dramatic declines last week.

Trump said he would respond to the latest tariffs "this afternoon."

"Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing our companies HOME and making your products in the USA," Trump wrote. "I will be responding to China’s Tariffs this afternoon."

White House officials did not respond to questions about what actions, specifically, Trump was referring to. His posts came hours after Chinese officials announced in state media they will impose tariffs ranging from 5% to 10% on an additional $75 billion in U.S. goods, further increasing trade tensions that some fear are slowing the global economy.

Trump's top trade advisers, who were seen at the White House before the president's tweets, attempted to assure investors that negotiations were ongoing. But Trump himself has repeatedly hinted that China might prefer to wait until the results of the 2020 election before locking down an agreement to end the current trade dispute.

"In the two and a half years that the president’s been in office, he has absolutely galvanized the American people and Capitol Hill behind his China policy, and we know why. China steals our stuff," White House director of trade policy Peter Navarro told Fox Business shortly before the tweets. "They flood our communities with fentanyl and everything in between."

Trump also wrote that he would order U.S. shipping companies such as FedEx and UPS to search for and block shipments of fentanyl. Those companies are already required to provide additional information to U.S. border officials about packages in an effort to block the illicit drug, and Trump signed a measure last year to apply those same requirements to the U.S. Postal Service.

White House officials did not respond to questions about the fentanyl order.

