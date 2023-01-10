Trump Org finance chief Allen Weisselberg expected to serve 5 months on Rikers for tax fraud

The Trump Organization’s convicted chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is expected to be sentenced to jail time on Tuesday for scheming to dodge taxes at the former president’s company.

Weisselberg, 75, is slated to appear before Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan around 2:15 p.m. to learn his fate. Prosecutors previously promised to endorse a five-month stint on Rikers Island if Weisselberg testified truthfully at the company’s criminal tax fraud trial, which ended in two entities’ Dec. 6 convictions.

The veteran sentry of the Trump Org’s coffers has worked for the Trump family since his hiring by Donald’s father, Fred, in Brooklyn in the early 1970s to work as a bookkeeper. He described himself in a 2015 deposition as Trump’s “eyes and ears” from a financial standpoint.

In pleading guilty last August and in his testimony at the trial, Weisselberg admitted to receiving more than $1.7 million in off-the-books perks over 15 years while heading the Trump Org finances, on top of his $450,000 salary and hefty bonuses.

Luxury expenses Weisselberg and the company didn’t notify Uncle Sam about included rent-free apartments in Manhattan for him and his son Barry’s young family, Mercedes Benz car leases for him and his wife, Hilary, private school tuition for his grandkids, and furniture for his holiday home in Florida.

On top of agreeing to a stint at Rikers — which is expected to last no longer than 100 days with good behavior — Weisselberg was also required to cough up nearly $2 million in restitution and fines, withdraw all defense motions filed on his behalf, and waive any appeals when he pleaded out.

The case stems from Manhattan prosecutors’ ongoing probe into Trump’s business dealings, which District Attorney Alvin Bragg has said could still result in charges against the former president.

The convicted Trump Org entities, Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corp. are expected to be sentenced on Friday. They face around $1 million in fines, representing a fraction of the legal bills for the half dozen lawyers who defended the case.