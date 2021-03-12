Trump Org Insider’s Ex-Wife: Only a Small Part of the Pay Was Reported, but We Got a Free Apartment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Ross
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Reuters/Carlo Allegri
Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced Friday that he will not run for re-election—but it sure sounds like he’s trying his hardest to ensure his last months in office come to a dramatic climax as he weighs up whether to charge a case against former President Donald Trump.

In a piece for The New Yorker, investigative journalist Jane Mayer reports that Vance’s office has dramatically accelerated the investigation into Trump’s business dealings in recent weeks—particularly since it got its hands on Trump’s tax records at the end of a long legal battle last month. As one person said to be closely involved in the investigation told The New Yorker: “They mean business now... It hit me—they’re closer.”

One interesting new detail from the probe comes from Jennifer Weisselberg—the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of the Trump Organization. Allen Weisselberg has reportedly been identified by prosecutors as the most likely candidate to flip against Trump and spill all the gory details of his business dealings. And, by the sounds of it, his former daughter-in-law has already picked her side.

In her first substantial public comments on the case, Jennifer Weisselberg confirmed that she’s spoken to investigators about ex-husband Barry Weisselberg’s time managing the Trump-operated ice-skating rink and carousel in Central Park. Specifically, Jennifer Weisselberg said that investigators have asked about the seven rent-free years they spent in a Trump-owned apartment overlooking Central Park.

“Only a small part of your salary is reported,” she said. “They pay you with apartments and other stuff, as a control tactic, so you can’t leave. They own you! You have to do whatever corrupt crap they ask.” If this alleged gift wasn’t declared in tax forms, prosecutors could use it against the couple—and as leverage to tempt Allen Weisselberg into cooperating.

Allen Weisselberg Is the Trump Exec Who Could Take Down the Donald

However, Jennifer Weisselberg thinks it’s unlikely her ex-father-in-law will play ball, saying: “He has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife... For Donald, it’s a business. But for Allen it’s a love affair.” As an example, she recalled to Mayer being hit on by Trump in front of her then father-in-law—at a shivah for Allen’s deceased mother—and said with incredulity: “He didn’t stand up for me!” Jennifer Weisselberg also said that, at the same event to mourn the dead, Trump showed people photographs of naked women with him on a yacht.

Separately, Mayer also reported the first details of the whereabouts of Trump’s tax documents after they were provided to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in February. The hard drive is believed to be in an incredibly high-security chamber within the Louis J. Lefkowitz State Office Building. The chamber is reported to be sealed by bank-vault-style doors, and lined with copper foil to stop remote tampering attempts.

Meanwhile, CNN reported Friday that Trump’s time in the White House has given New York prosecutors an possible boost for any case against Trump. Prosecutors have reportedly discussed using a section of New York criminal procedure that allows for the extension of the statute of limitations if a defendant has been out of state “continuously,” as Trump has been since he took office in 2017. According to CNN, prosecutors think that could afford them more time to investigate Trump’s business dealings.

House Intel Will Call Trump Org Moneyman Allen Weisselberg to Testify

However, while the investigation is heating up, there is clearly still a lot of work to do before Vance departs office in nine months—and there’s still a possibility that the investigation will be closed with no charges.

Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told The New Yorker: “All the signals indicate that there’s a belief on the part of that office that there’s a good chance of a charge... [But] no one should be under the illusion that this is easy or a slam-dunk case.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • N.Y. prosecutor targeting Trump won’t stand for reelection

    The decision means the Trump probe’s endgame will almost certainly be overseen by a new DA elected this year.

  • Trump Taps Nevada ‘Stop the Steal’ Lawyer to Defend Him in Civil Rights Suit

    Alex Edelman/GettyFormer President Trump has chosen Jesse Binnall, a Republican lawyer who filed a lawsuit attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Nevada, to represent him in a lawsuit that alleges he violated the 1871 Ku Klux Klan act by inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.Mississippi Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson and the NAACP filed the suit in February against Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and the Oath Keepers militia, alleging that they “conspired to incite an assembled crowd” in Washington, D.C. to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6 and disrupt the counting of electoral votes.Court documents filed in the lawsuit on Thursday show that Jesse Binnall will represent Trump in the suit.Binnall represented former Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn alongside Sidney Powell in his criminal trial for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Flynn was subsequently pardoned.More recently, Binnall was involved in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election with a lawsuit against election officials in Nevada. He testified before the Senate Homeland Security Committee in December and claimed that 42,000 people voted more than once during Nevada’s 2020 election—a claim since debunked by fact-checkers.Binnall is also representing Defending the Republic, a legal organization founded by Sidney Powell to pursue lawsuits that sought to overturn election results from the election, in a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Powell and the legal group.On Twitter, Binnall is a vocal conservative and member of the MAGA faithful. On Jan. 6, as Congress tallied up President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, Binnall echoed Trump’s disdain for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who the former president viewed as disloyal for his refusal to prevent the certification of Biden’s win.“He is going to be the minority leader because he’s a coward and turning a blind eye to voter fraud. Any Senator that continues to support his leadership should be thrown out,” Binnall tweeted.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Cyrus Vance, prosecutor investigating Trump, won't seek reelection

    Vance's most high-profile current case is a wide-ranging criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump

  • Exclusive: EU told to expect no AstraZeneca vaccines from U.S. in near future - sources

    Washington has told the European Union that it should not expect to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States any time soon, two EU sources said on Thursday, in a new blow to the bloc's supplies. The U.S. message could complicate vaccination plans in the 27-nation EU, which has been grappling since January with delays in deliveries from vaccine makers. "The U.S. told us there was no way it would ship AstraZeneca vaccines to the EU," said a senior official directly involved in EU-U.S. talks.

  • Rick Scott is heading to Mar-a-Lago. Here’s what he’ll say to Trump

    Rick Scott was the only member of Senate Republican leadership to vote in favor of overturning 2020 election results to favor former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud, and now the Florida Republican will be the first member of Senate GOP leadership to meet face-to-face with the former president at his Palm Beach club.

  • Trump Manhattan Properties Targeted By DA Are Struggling: Report

    Banks have placed some of the ex-president's buildings on debt watch lists.

  • Chris Miller, defense secretary on Jan. 6, sees 'cause and effect' between Trump's words and Capitol riot

    Former acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said "it's pretty much definitive" the mob wouldn't have attacked the Capitol without Trump's speech.

  • Myanmar ignores UN condemnation of violence with nine further deaths at rallies

    Myanmar’s military junta on Thursday accused deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi of accepting bribes as at least nine more people were killed by security forces trying to crush protests by her supporters. A junta spokesman claimed at a press conference that Ms Suu Kyi, who was arrested in a military coup on February 1, had accepted illegal payments worth $600,000 (£430,000) plus gold while in government. Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun also said President Win Myint, plus several cabinet ministers, had also engaged in corruption and he had pressured the country’s election commission not to act on the military’s reports of irregularities. The commission has so far found no evidence of election fraud. A statement released by the UN Security Council on Wednesday condemned violence against protesters and called on the military to show “utmost restraint,” but failed to denounce the coup or to threaten further action against the junta due to opposition from China, Russia, India and Vietnam.

  • Trump's tax records 'holy grail' to probe -Cohen

    Cohen described the March 1 Supreme Court decision to deny Trump's last-ditch effort to keep his tax records private as the "holy grail" for the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. into whether the Trump Organization committed financial crimes.After that ruling, Vance's office obtained millions of pages of records from Trump's accountants at Mazars USA LLP, including tax returns and the business records on which they are based, and communications between the Trump Organization and its accountants.Cohen suggested the long-serving chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, should cooperate with the probe.

  • Netflix considers crackdown on password sharing

    The streaming platform is requiring some users to verify they're authorised to access the account.

  • Sober living for everyone is rising in popularity as Chrissy Teigen, more ditch drinking

    At the start of the pandemic, a grip on a wine glass felt like a grip on life. But recent evidence conveys sobriety is far from getting a last call.

  • Fox News guest Candace Owens claims Meghan isn’t Black enough to be a victim of racism

    Conservative commentator refers to duchess as ‘typical leftist narcissist’ in latest attack to air on network

  • Australians to be offered half-price flights to boost local tourism

    Travel subsidies will help the local tourism sector recover from the pandemic, PM Scott Morrison says.

  • Cole — and his dad — looking forward to return of fans

    Gerrit Cole is looking forward to having his father at Yankee Stadium on opening day to watch him pitch in person in pinstripes for the first time. Mark Cole grew up a Yankees fan in Syracuse, New York, but his son's first season after signing a $324 million, nine-year contract was played in empty ballparks because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. New York expects some seats will be allowed to be filled when it hosts Toronto for its April 1 opener.

  • Coupang surges to biggest U.S. IPO this year

    Coupang, South Korea's largest e-commerce company, made a huge splash on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday in the biggest U.S. IPO so far this year.The stock surged as much as 81 percent, instantly seeing a surge in its market value to around $109 billion.Founded in 2010 by Korean-American billionaire Bom Suk Kim, Coupang rose to prominence after launching its guaranteed same-day or next-day delivery service in South Korea.Its spectacular debut further bolsters the fortunes of Softbank's $100 billion Vision Fund,which owns a 35% stake in the company, helping it bounce back from an annual loss last March.Coupang's successful share offering comes as the U.S. IPO market is at its strongest in more than two decades,and investors flock to buy shares in tech companies that have profited during the global health crisis.Coupang's IPO surpasses the $2.15 billion raised by dating app Bumble earlier this year.Analysts in South Korea say the smashing response is thanks to its market-leader position in the country.According to Euromonitor, Coupang was the top South Korean e-commerce firm in 2020,and the 10th largest on Earth.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Razzies: Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway nominated for 'worst acting'

    Robert Downey Jr and Anne Hathaway are up for Razzies, the annual alternative to the Oscars.

  • She bullied and insulted students for years; her Florida school let her keep teaching

    Despite years of troubling classroom conduct, a Florida middle school teacher eluded serious consequences for nearly a decade.

  • Biden's $1.9T rescue signed, and now things get tougher

    Tough as it was for Democrats, passing President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package into law was the easy part. Now, they are hunkering down to push the next priorities in Biden’s agenda forward past what, so far, has been a wall of entrenched Republican opposition in the so-very-split Congress. Popular legislation to expand voting rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and develop the president’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure package are all on deck this spring and into summer.

  • Another Oath Keeper seen with Roger Stone at ‘Stop the Steal’ rally facing charges for Capitol riot

    Joshua James described as ‘security detail for a speaker at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies and events’