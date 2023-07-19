Trump Org Once Hired Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer

Photo Illustraiton by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Suffolk County Sheriff's Office

Rex Heuermann, the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer, was a popular New York City architect who boasted a slew of residential and commercial clients—including the Trump Organization, city records show.

A 2018 New York City Department of Buildings filing reveals that the Trump Organization employed Heuermann to work on 40 Wall Street, a property once described as the “greatest deal” the former president has ever made. The filing states that Heuermann was hired for a “renovation of office space on the 17th floor to include minor partition and plumbing changes” of the 72-story Manhattan property built in 1930.

“No change to use, egress, or occupancy under this application,” the October 2018 filing states, adding that the estimated total cost of the property was $205,017.

The filing was first reported by The Real Deal, a real-estate news site. The vice president of the Trump firm’s property management is listed on the filing, and a Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond for comment.

It is not immediately clear how involved Heuermann was in the project at the building the Trump Organization purchased in 1995 for less than $8 million. The building’s website states the 1.3-million square foot building in the Financial District has “unobstructed city and water views, along with superior Trump management and white-glove concierge services.” The website added: “One of the most recognized properties anywhere in the world.”

Trump himself has spoken about the iconic building. In a 2015 South Carolina town hall event, according to Bloomberg, then-candidate Trump called the property “iconic and wonderful.”

“They don’t want to talk about 40 Wall Street,” Trump added about critics of his businesses.

In his 2008 book, Trump Never Give Up, the former president also claimed that tenants of the building are “many of the top-notch businesses in the world.” Bloomberg reported in 2016 that since Trump acquired the building, prosecutors have filed criminal charges against almost 30 people connected to a dozen alleged scams tied to the building.

The bizarre connection between the ex-president and the suspected serial killer comes as investigators expand their investigation to several states, including South Carolina and Nevada.

Last week, Heuermann was arrested for the decades-old killings of at least three women, whose remains were found alongside several other remains in marshes near Gilgo Beach, Long Island.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello and is being held without bail. He also remains the prime suspect in the killing of a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes. An attorney for Heuermann did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

