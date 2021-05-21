Trump Org. subject of criminal probe in New York

New York's attorney general said Friday that she's assigned two lawyers to work with the Manhattan district's attorney's office on a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business dealings.(May 21)

Video Transcript

LETITIA JAMES: Our civil investigation continues, but we are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity. And we are working alongside, cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance. As was mentioned, I believe in some newspaper, um, two of our assistant attorney generals have been cross-designated as-- as district attorneys.

Recommended Stories