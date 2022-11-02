Trump Org Suddenly Settles With Protesters Beat Up by Its Security Guards

Leonardo Munoz/Getty

Inundated with lawsuits and ongoing trials, the Trump Organization on Wednesday chose to settle with anti-MAGA protesters who were beat up by corporate security guards outside Trump Tower in 2015 rather than trying to convince a Bronx jury.

After three days of struggling to find jurors who don’t already have strong feelings about former President Donald Trump and his eponymous company—a difficult undertaking in liberal New York City—defense lawyers at the last minute chose to settle.

Minutes after Justice Andrew Cohen sent potential jurors out to lunch at midday, Trump Organization lawyers approached the protesters who filed the lawsuit and presented them with a stack of papers that they quietly signed.

Efrain Galicia, the lead plaintiff, signed the agreement along with Florencia Tejeda Perez, Miguel Villalobos, and Norberto Garcia.

“The parties all agree that the plaintiffs in the action, and all people, have a right to engage in peaceful protest on public sidewalks,” the agreement read.

Alina Habba, who represents the Trump Organization, declined to discuss the terms of the settlement. She signed the agreement at 12:32 p.m.

Benjamin Dictor, who represents the protesters, said, “The matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties.”

The Bronx—a diverse, blue collar borough known for its no-nonsense street smarts—is famous for the way juries there often reward plaintiffs with outsized awards, especially when punishing corporations and the rich.

As legal writer Victoria Bekiempis recently explained on Twitter, civil rights lawyers have described Bronx jurors’ “Robinhood-ism,” and the way “they take from the rich and give to the rest of us.”

