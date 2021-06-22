Trump Org. sues NYC for termination of golf course contract after Capitol riots

City officials confirmed the contract’s termination was specifically tied to Trump’s incitement of the insurrection.

The Trump Organization has filed suit against the city of New York for ending its contract at Ferry Point Park golf course after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The company owned by former President Donald Trump has operated the Bronx golf course since 2015, however, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio denounced Trump after the deadly riots two weeks before Joe Biden‘s inauguration and subsequently terminated business with his organization.

The lawsuit alleges that de Blasio had a “pre-existing, politically-based predisposition to terminate Trump-related contracts, and the City used the events of January 6, 2021, as a pretext to do so.”

A city spokesperson confirmed that their deal’s termination was specifically tied to the insurrection, saying in a statement, “the actions of Mr. Trump to incite a deadly riot at the Capitol on January 6th caused a breach of the Ferry Point contract by eliminating options for hosting championship events, and we will vigorously defend the City’s decision to terminate the contract.”

“The City properly followed the termination process detailed in the contract,” the statement continued, “and we look forward to selecting a new vendor for Ferry Point that will further the best interests of New Yorkers.”

Additionally, local officials maintain that Trump’s incitement of the riots cost him “the privilege of doing business with the City of New York.”

The Trump Organization is being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which has seated a grand jury to inquire if the organization regularly inflated assets to obtain loans and insurance, then deflated those same assets for tax purposes.

Additionally, several companies pulled out of engagement at Trump golf courses, including the PGA of America, which canceled its 2022 championship at National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey less than a week after the insurrection.

However, related to this lawsuit, the Trump Organization claims that the actions of the City of New York “are purely politically motivated, have no legal merit, and are yet another example of the mayor’s efforts to advance his own partisan agenda and interfere with free enterprise.”

The company maintains they have been operating a “first-class, tournament quality” course.

