Donald Trump accuses Democrats of political 'witch hunt' as business empire faces criminal investigation

Nick Allen
·3 min read
Donald Trump&#39;s business dealings have been under investigation for more than two years - GETTY IMAGES
Donald Trump accused Democrats of being consumed by a "political and partisan witch hunt" against him after the attorney general of New York state announced she is conducting a criminal investigation into the former president's business empire.

The announcement marked an expansion of a civil inquiry that had been going on for two years.

In a 900-word broadside, Mr Trump railed against the repeated investigations he has faced since his 2016 election, saying: "No president has been treated the way I have."

Mr Trump and his representatives have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

A spokesman for Letitia James, the New York attorney general, said: "We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organisation is no longer purely civil in nature.

"We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan District Attorney."

Donald Trump at his revamped Trump Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire in January - Andrew Milligan&#xa0;/PA
The Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance, is already conducting a separate criminal investigation into the Trump Organization, which has also been going on for two years.

Both Mr Vance and Ms James are elected Democrats.

In his statement, Mr Trump said: "These Democrat offices are consumed with this political and partisan Witch Hunt at a time when crime is up big in New York City".

The Trump Organization, the former president's family-owned business, did not immediately comment on the latest development.

It is the holding company for hundreds of business entities including hotels and golf courses.

Mr Vance's investigation initially focused on hush payments made before the 2016 election to two women who alleged they had affairs with Mr Trump.

Mr Trump denied having affairs with Stephanie Clifford, an adult film actress, and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

His former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations over the payments, and other crimes, and is currently serving his three-year sentence under home confinement.

Michael Cohen, Mr Trump&#39;s former lawyer - REUTERS
In court documents Mr Vance's office has since said it is investigating "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct" at the Trump Organization.

Mr Cohen has been interviewed by Mr Vance's investigators.

Mr Trump did not address any specific allegations in his statement Wednesday, but alluded to Mr Cohen's involvement in the investigation.

"The District Attorney’s office has been going after me for years based on a lying, discredited low life, who was not listened to or given credibility by other prosecutorial offices, and sentenced to three years in prison for lying and other events unrelated to me," he said.

Like Mr Vance's inquiry Ms James' investigation has been looking into whether the Trump Organization inflated the values of some properties to obtain better loans, while lowering their values to obtain property tax breaks.

Ms James opened her investigation after Mr Cohen testified before Congress that Mr Trump's financial statements were manipulated to save money on loans or reduce property taxes.

Court records show that the two investigations overlap.

Both are examining how the Trump Organization and its agents assessed the value of Seven Springs, a 212-acre estate north of Manhattan.

As part of her civil investigation Ms James' office has already sought records relating to an office building in New York, a hotel in Chicago and a golf course near Los Angeles.

Ms James' office gave no explanation for the changed status of its investigation. The development was first reported by CNN.

Ms James’ investigators have already interviewed both Eric Trump, the former president's son and executive vice president at the Trump Organization, and Allen Weisselberg, the organisation's chief financial officer.

Mr Vance's office previously fought a long legal battle to obtain Donald Trump's tax returns.

It obtained eight years of returns and is examining the documents.

