Trump Organization - Allen Weisselberg indictment: Read the charges in full

Allen Weisselberg (C) former US President Donald Trumps company chief financial officer arrives to attend the hearing (AFP via Getty Images)

The Manhattan district attorney has filed charges against former President Donald Trump’s real estate business, the Trump Organization, as well as the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Mr Weisselberg surrendered to authorities and pleaded not guilty to grand larceny in court on Thursday.

Read the full charges against the Trump Organization and Mr Weisselberg below: