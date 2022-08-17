Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg will testify against company as part of plea deal, source says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Molly Crane-Newman, New York Daily News
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Allen Weisselberg
    American businessman and chief financial officer of The Trump Organization
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

NEW YORK — The Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer will admit to conspiring with the Trump Organization and Trump Payroll Corp. in a 15-year tax fraud scheme while head of the company’s finances at a Manhattan Supreme Court hearing on Thursday, the New York Daily News has confirmed.

Allen Weisselberg is expected to criminally implicate Trump’s family real estate business when he pleads guilty to criminal tax fraud charges, a source familiar with the matter told the Daily News on Wednesday.

As part of Weisselberg’s plea deal — for which he’s expected to serve five months on Rikers Island — Weisselberg will agree to testify against the companies when they go to trial in October if he is called as a witness, according to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Former President Donald Trump has not been named as a defendant in the Manhattan district attorney’s case, which stems from a broader probe into his business practices, and Weisselberg’s plea agreement contains no provision relating to cooperating against Trump, the source said.

Weisselberg, 75, who once referred to himself as Donald Trump’s “eyes and ears,” refused to flip on his ex-boss for almost a year as the Manhattan DA investigated Trump’s business practices. Prosecutors indicted the CFO on felony tax fraud charges in June 2021 after it became clear he wouldn’t cooperate.

Weisselberg is expected to rescind his not guilty plea to charges alleging he dodged taxes on $1.7 million in fringe benefits while working at the top of the Trump family business’ finances.

Weisselberg’s lawyer Nicholas Gravante declined comment. His lawyer Mary Mulligan could not be reached. The Manhattan DA declined to comment.

———

Recommended Stories

  • Trump's Truth Social — where users called for violence against FBI agents — notes in its fine print that it would turn over user information to the feds

    Users can't count on anonymity to dodge possible legal issues if they post threats online, a former prosecutor told Insider.

  • Former LAPD officer to stand trial in fatal shooting at Corona Costco

    After days of graphic witness testimony, a former LAPD officer has been ordered to stand trial for a fatal shooting at a Costco store in Corona.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX lands $2 million Air Force deal for Starlink internet despite FCC's rejection of $886 million subsidy

    SpaceX has the most well-established satellite network compared with other firms which are "in their infancy," the Air Force said in a document.

  • Matthew Stafford: Functionally, I can do everything I need to do

    Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been on a throwing program throughout the offseason and training camp. But it appears he’s on track to start the regular season just fine. Los Angeles held an intrasquad scrimmage on Tuesday, with Stafford taking all the first-team reps. That had been the plan throughout camp, with Stafford ramping up [more]

  • Bluffton announces resignation of police chief nearly 2 years after she started; interim named

    In 2020, Price became the department’s fourth chief in three years.

  • Dinesh D’Souza Movie Star Booted From Party for Bringing Gun

    Jeff Swensen/GettyEarlier this year, election-fraud conspiracy theorist Gregg Phillips shot to fame on the right as one of the stars of 2,000 Mules, conservative pundit Dinesh D’Souza’s quasi-documentary attempt to prove the 2020 election was stolen. Since the movie’s release in May, however, Phillips has claimed he has proof of election fraud that was “10 times” bigger than 2,000 Mules.On Saturday, Phillips vowed to finally release his information in front of a crowd of more than 100 conservati

  • Jan. 6 committee condemns Homeland Security inspector general for 'obstruction' over missing Secret Service messages

    "Your obstruction of the committees' investigations is unacceptable," top Democrats on the January 6 committee told the inspector general in a letter.

  • Beto O’Rourke’s AR-15 heckler was a plant? Bud Kennedy must be smoking a different one

    There is zero evidence the viral moment was a setup. | Opinion

  • Patriots QB Mac Jones’ hilarious explanation for Matthew Judon’s success

    Patriots quarterback Mac Jones revealed the "secret" behind Matthew Judon's success,

  • Woodworth man gets child pornography charge added while in jail, accused of sex crimes

    A Woodworth man has been arrested again in an ongoing investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

  • Longtime NC lawyer: In Trump search, AG Garland upheld the rule of law

    NC lawyer: Attorney General Merrick Garland followed the law to its letter in the search of Mar-a-Lago. | Opinion

  • Kansas City mayor sues Missouri over police funding law

    Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas sued the state of Missouri on Wednesday over a new law that requires the city to increase funding for its police department. The lawsuit filed in Jackson County is the latest salvo in a lengthy dispute between some city leaders and GOP state officials over funding for the police department. Kansas City is believed to be the largest city in the nation that does not have control over its police force, an arrangement that critics contend is based on racism against the city's large Black population.

  • Ukraines Office of the President hints who is behind the explosions in Crimea: This will continue until it is liberated completely

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 16 AUGUST, 12:17 Andrii Yermak, the head of the President's Office, hinted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were behind the explosions in Crimea and added that the destruction of Russian ammunition storage sites will continue until Ukrainian territories are liberated completely.

  • Secret Service knew of threats against Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, and Mike Pence for days before the Capitol riot: CREW

    Capitol Police weren't alerted about the threats until 5:55 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, by which time officers were already under siege by a violent mob.

  • Donbas separatist leader urges cooperation with North Korea - KCNA

    North Korea and the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk region of Ukraine will develop "equally beneficial bilateral cooperation", Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin said in a letter to Kim Jong Un, North Korean state media reported on Wednesday. In July, North Korea recognised the Donetsk (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republics (LPR) in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, as independent states. The move made North Korea only the third country after Russia and Syria to recognise the two breakaway entities.

  • Explosion hits office of a Russian commander in central Melitopol

    A powerful explosion was heard in the center of occupied Melitopol on the afternoon of Aug. 17, the mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, reported on Telegram.

  • Zelensky, Erdogan, Guterres to meet Thursday in Ukraine

    The United Nations said Tuesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN chief Antonio Guterres would meet this week in Ukraine. The announcement came as Russia claimed massive explosions at a military facility on the Kremlin-controlled Crimean peninsula that also damaged electrical power infrastructure were the result of "sabotage". Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, accused the United States of trying to drag out the conflict, accusing Washington of putting Ukrainians in the firing line and supplying Kyiv with heavy weapons. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has killed thousands, displaced millions from their homes and ravaged swathes of the country. It has also blocked key grain exports, although ships have now started to set sail from the war-torn country after a landmark deal brokered by the UN and Turkey last month to relieve the global food crisis. Guterres, Erdogan and Zelensky will meet in the western city of Lviv on Thursday to discuss "the need for a political solution to this conflict," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. The UN chief will then visit the Ukrainian port city of Odessa -- one of three ports being used in the recent deal to export grain -- before heading to Turkey. - 'Catastrophe' - Early on Tuesday, huge fireballs erupted at a military site in Crimea where ammunition was temporarily being stored and clouds of black smoke billowed into the air, images posted on social media showed. "As a result of an act of sabotage, a military storage facility near the village of Dzhankoi was damaged," Russian news agencies reported the defence ministry as saying. The blasts -- caused by a fire that led ammunition to detonate -- damaged civilian infrastructure, "including power lines, a power plant, a railway track" and residential buildings, the ministry said. The explosions come one week after at least one person was killed in similar explosions at a Russian military airbase in Crimea. Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for either incident, but senior officials and the military have implied Ukrainian involvement. Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said the explosions had likely damaged infrastructure supplying power generated at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to Crimea. Kyiv and Moscow have traded accusations over a series of strikes this month on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine -- Europe's largest. Zelensky warned Monday that a "catastrophe" at the Russian-controlled facility would threaten the whole of Europe. UN spokesman Dujarric said he had "no doubt that the issue of the nuclear power plant" would be raised at Thursday's meeting. - 'Cannon fodder' - Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and has used the Black Sea region as a staging ground for its invasion. Moscow ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, anticipating little military resistance and hoping for a lightning takeover that would topple the government in Kyiv within hours. But after failing to capture the capital, its forces have become entrenched in a war of attrition along a sprawling front line in the east and south. "The situation in Ukraine shows that the US is trying to prolong this conflict," Putin said Tuesday. Washington is "using the people of Ukraine as cannon fodder", he added. Washington has provided key backing to Kyiv, in particular supplying long-range, precision artillery that has allowed Ukraine to strike Russian supply facilities deep inside Moscow-controlled territory. Meanwhile, in the eastern Donbas region, which has seen most of the fighting, Ukraine said Russia had launched a "massive" offensive from an oil refinery in the recently captured city of Lysychansk in Lugansk province. Ukraine's presidency said one woman was killed in Donetsk province, which together with Lugansk makes up the industrial Donbas region now mostly controlled by Russian forces. - 'Symbols of repressions' - The first UN-chartered vessel departed on Tuesday from the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi and will head to Djibouti "for delivery to Ethiopia", Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said. The MV Brave Commander, carrying 23,000 tonnes of wheat, was able to leave after the deal last month lifted a Russian blockade of Ukraine's ports, establishing safe corridors through the naval mines laid by Kyiv. Ukraine has said it is hoping two or three similar shipments will follow soon. Russia's invasion has driven an economic, political and cultural wedge between Moscow and European capitals. The prime minister of former Soviet Estonia said Tuesday her government had decided to remove all Soviet-era monuments from public spaces in the country. "As symbols of repressions and Soviet occupation, they have become a source of increasing social tensions," Kaja Kallas wrote on Twitter. That follows similar trends in Poland and Ukraine, which began tearing down statues of Soviet leaders in earnest after Russia-backed separatists captured swathes of the east in 2014. Finland, meanwhile, announced plans to limit Russian tourist visas to 10 percent of current volumes beginning in September, due to rising discontent over Russian tourism amid the war in Ukraine. burs-ah/jj

  • An NC candidate’s Banana Republic blunder is a reminder that we should retire the term

    Americans — mostly Republicans of late but also Democrats — bring up “banana republics” any time there is political unrest. | Opinion

  • After Salman Rushdie Attack, Iranian-American Dissident Masih Alinejad Is on the Run Again

    “I’m a lonely soldier now,” she tells WaxWord, from her third safe house in two weeks

  • Affidavit: Pedestrian raped at knifepoint in North Austin

    A man is accused of raping a pedestrian at knifepoint Sunday evening in North Austin in an alley beneath the Interstate 35 overpass at U.S. 290, according to an arrest affidavit. Thomas J. Merritt,…