Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg got a raise after fraud was discovered

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS
2
Molly Crane-Newman, New York Daily News
·2 min read

NEW YORK — When Donald Trump left his namesake company for the White House and put his sons in charge, they learned a top executive was cheating on his taxes. Then they gave him a raise.

That head exec, former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, testified in Manhattan Supreme Court Friday that Eric and Donald Trump Jr. gave him a $200,000 bump after they learned the family business was footing the bill for his luxury lifestyle and dodging the tax man.

“Did the company reduce your salary one penny?” Assistant District Attorney Susan Hoffinger asked Weisselberg.

“No,” he said.

“Even with your betrayal of the trust?” said Hoffinger.

“Correct,” the 75 year old replied.

The Trump sons also learned Weisselberg and other executives, including the company’s chief operating officer Matthew Calamari, Sr., received bonuses for hundreds of thousands of dollars as freelancers, Weisselberg said.

That meant the Trump Organization wasn’t on the hook for payroll tax deductions or medicare.

All of that ended when Trump became president, so Weisselberg got a pay bump the regular way.

“Were you, in fact, given a raise” totaling $200,000?” Hoffinger asked in another line of questioning.

Weisselberg said he did and admitted to the criminal tax fraud scheme in exchange for a shorter prison sentence in exchange for his truthful testimony.

The Trump Organization, the holding company that manages around 500 Trump-owned entities, and its subsidiary Trump Payroll Corp., have pleaded not guilty to all charges. They face $1.76 million in fines if convicted.

Trump, his adult sons, and executives like Calamari, who jurors have heard also dodged taxes, have not been charged in the criminal case.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has said he will publicly declare his decision on whether to bring charges against the former president. The broader investigation into Trump, which the trial case stems from, has been going on for three years.

Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty in August, said his summer 2021 arrest didn’t affect his good standing with the family to whose company he dedicated most of his adult life and career to.

The Trump Organization has paid him more than $1 million this year between his salary and bonus, is paying the three lawyers representing him, and is on track to give him a $500,000 bonus in January.

Nearing the end of his time on the witness stand, Trump Corporation lawyer Susan Necheles asked Weisselberg if he felt caught between two positions — loyalty to the Trump family and the prosecutors with his fate in their hands.

“What is in my mind right now is to tell the truth,” said Weisselberg. “Period.”

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Guard to send tank-like military vehicles to the border

    A document obtained by The Texas Tribune and Army Times shows that the Vietnam-era M113 armored personnel carriers will go to 10 locations on the border.

  • Texas town approves plans for new building to replace school shooting site

    (Reuters) -The Uvalde school board in Texas has approved plans to replace Robb Elementary School months after the town decided to demolish the building where a teenaged gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in May. Uvalde, about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio, will build the $50 million school 2 miles from the current location, funding the project with private donations, according to ABC News. Josh Gutierrez will replace Pete Arredondo on the recommendation of the district's interim superintendent, Gary Patterson, according to San Antonio television station KSAT-TV.

  • On The Money — Officials turn to Supreme Court to save debt relief

    The White House may need the Supreme Court to salvage its plans to wipe out student loan debt. We’ll also look at the ongoing decline in home sales and a federal investigation into why you couldn’t get Taylor Swift tickets. 🎄 But first, get your first look at the Capitol Christmas tree. Welcome to On…

  • Teven Jenkins' stellar play with hip injury shows how good he can be

    Teven Jenkins has been managing a hip injury all season and has still managed to become one of the best guards in the NFL.

  • After tragedy, Virginia begins the long march through grief

    Virginia is now working its way through overwhelming grief, which so many other communities sadly understand.

  • Trump-Lake in 2024? Just think of the possibilities

    Kari Lake would be a great running mate for Donald Trump in 2024. I imagine Ron DeSantis would approve.

  • Jack Dorsey once again denied there's any chance he could return as Twitter's CEO under Elon Musk

    One Twitter user asked Jack Dorsey if he'd accept a position as Twitter's CEO again and Dorsey once again said he wouldn't, in response.

  • Dozens arrested on various drug trafficking, gambling, prostitution charges in West Texas

    Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have arrested dozens across the South Plains in a series of operations that began Wednesday morning.

  • Trump's ex-CFO says he received a raise after company was aware of tax scheme

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The longtime chief financial officer at the Trump Organization told jurors on Friday that Donald Trump's namesake company raised his salary after his sons, who ran the company in 2017, were aware that he failed to properly report income and expenses. In his third and final day of testimony at the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial, Allen Weisselberg said the real estate company cleaned up its tax practices in anticipation of additional scrutiny after Trump entered the White House and left his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, in control. Weisselberg testified that during the cleanup, Trump's sons knew the company paid executives' personal expenses that were not reported as income, and gave them bonuses as if they were independent contractors.

  • Boebert's razor-thin lead over Frisch in Colorado likely headed to recount

    After nine days of counting votes and over 95% of the ballots tallied, incumbent GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert continues to hold a narrow lead over her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in a race to decide who will represent Colorado's Third District in Congress.

  • Trump Ordered His Companies to Fight Criminal Tax Fraud Case

    (Bloomberg) -- The criminal tax fraud case against a pair of Trump Organization companies playing out in a Manhattan courtroom this month went all the way to trial because of one man: Donald Trump.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos L

  • Trump Abandoned Key Claim in Mar-a-Lago Records Fight, DOJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump either abandoned or failed to prove core privilege issues that he originally raised in pushing for a special master to review documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home, the Justice Department said.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offi

  • Trevor Noah Hits Kevin McCarthy With Obscene Reality Check If He Becomes Speaker

    "The Daily Show" host imagined a nightmare scenario involving GOP types like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

  • Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial

    Jessica Watkins took the stand in a surprise move this week.

  • Melania Trump Raises Eyebrows With What To Expect From A Donald Trump 2024 Win

    The former first lady's prediction didn't sit well with critics on Twitter.

  • Key Evangelical Figures Turn On Trump: 'He Used Us'

    One ripped the ex-president for acting "like a little elementary schoolchild." Another warned that if the GOP turns to him in 2024, "we will get destroyed.”

  • The Rupture That Could Trigger Putin’s Deadliest Rampage Yet

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Kremlin’s chief executioner in Crimea is not modest about having slaughtered some 70,000 of her neighbors.“We need pitiless, unceasing struggle against the snakes who are hiding in secret,” Rosalia Zemlyachka told the Sebastopol newspaper Vremya. “We must annihilate them, sweep them out with an iron broom, a sea of blood, everywhere.”Witnessing Zemlyachka’s carnage first-hand, Russian opposition leader Sergei Melgunov said the lamppo

  • Ivanka Trump was unhappy about how her friends 'turned their backs' on her during her father's administration, report says

    Ivanka Trump hated "all the criticism and threats" that came with being in politics, The New York Post reported, citing an unnamed source.

  • FBI director 'very concerned' by Chinese 'police stations' in U.S

    The United States is deeply concerned about the Chinese government setting up unauthorized 'police stations' in U.S. cities to possibly pursue influence operations, FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers on Thursday. Safeguard Defenders, a Europe-based human rights organization, published a report in September revealing the presence of dozens of Chinese police "service stations" in major cities around the world, including New York. The report said the stations were an extension of Beijing's efforts to pressure some Chinese nationals or their relatives abroad to return to China to face criminal charges.

  • German PzH 2000 howitzers getting worn down in Ukraine

    Ukrainian troops are dealing with a lack of spare parts to maintain and repair German Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers, as the guns are in heavy use on the battlefield, German newspaper Spiegel reported on Nov. 18.