Trump Organization CFO surrenders to prosecutors ahead of facing charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mica Soellner
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg surrendered to Manhattan prosecutors on Thursday as he prepares to face charges related to alleged tax fraud.

The Manhattan district attorney's office is expected to unseal indictments filed by a grand jury around 2 p.m., though the exact charges are not yet known.

TRUMP ORGANIZATION LAWYER SAYS MANHATTAN DA INDICATED NO IMMEDIATE PLANS TO CHARGE FORMER PRESIDENT

Weisselberg, 73, was seen walking into a lower Manhattan courthouse around 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, accompanied by his lawyer, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Previous reports alleged that the charges will likely revolve around company perks allegedly given to employees that were not properly taxed. The company's top executives were reportedly given private school tuition, cars, and the use of apartments, among other luxuries.

The Trump Organization defended Weisselberg in a statement, calling him "a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather" whose worked for the company for 48 years.

"He is now being used by the Manhattan District Attorney as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former president," the organization said Thursday. "The District Attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits that neither the IRS nor any other District Attorney would ever think of bringing. This is not justice; this is politics."

Weisselberg is seen as a loyal ally to Trump and his father, Fred Trump, a famed real estate developer.

The CFO's involvement in the investigation stemmed from questions about his son reportedly occupying a Trump apartment for little to no cost. Barry Weisselberg, who helped manage a Trump-operated ice rink in Central Park, made the revelation in a 2018 divorce deposition that his housing was a corporate apartment, and therefore, "we didn't have rent."

Barry Weisselberg's ex-wife, Jen Weisselberg, has been cooperative with authorities on providing tax records and other documents for the investigation.

The charges against the CFO comes as a result of a nearly three-year investigation by Manhattan prosecutors into the Trump Organization, a luxury real estate company owned by former president Donald Trump.

Trump himself is not expected to face any charges. The former president previously dubbed the entire investigation as a politically motivated "witch hunt."

Ron Fischetti, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, disputed the idea that a company can be indicted over allegedly not paying taxes on benefits.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"It’s outrageous. It’s unprecedented. It’s never happened before," Fischetti said last week, according to CNN.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Trump Organization, Donald Trump, Manhattan, New York

Original Author: Mica Soellner

Original Location: Trump Organization CFO surrenders to prosecutors ahead of facing charges

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Organization and CFO expected to be charged Thursday: RPT

    The Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg are expected to be charged Thursday, according to the Wall Street Journal. Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita shares the details.

  • Prosecutors reportedly looking at Trump Organization cash bonuses as possible charges loom

    Prosecutors reportedly looking at Trump Organization cash bonuses as possible charges loom

  • Oath Keepers member to plead guilty in U.S. Capitol attack-prosecutors

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A member of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia is due to plead guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy and obstruction charges for taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors said in court papers. The man, Mark Grods, joined a formation of Oath Keepers who rode to the Capitol in golf carts and breached the Capitol along with hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump who were trying to stop Congress from certifying his defeat in the November election. More than 500 people have been charged with taking part in the attack, which left five dead including a Capitol Police officer.

  • Trump-Loving Junk-Car Billionaire Pays for Kristi Noem to Send Troops to Border

    Joe Raedle/GettyA Tennessee GOP megadonor who made his billions reselling banged-up autos will bankroll South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s latest foray onto the national stage—paying an undisclosed sum through his private foundation to send more than four dozen members of the Mt. Rushmore State’s National Guard to the nation’s southern border.In an interview with The Daily Beast, Willis Johnson confirmed that his eponymous endowment will donate an undisclosed amount to South Dakota’s Emergency and

  • Kick-attack Pc jailed for eight years for killing footballer Dalian Atkinson

    West Mercia Pc Benjamin Monk was found guilty of the former Aston Villa striker’s manslaughter after using unreasonable force.

  • Kim Jong Un bashes officials for 'great' pandemic crisis, even as North Korea officially reports zero Covid-19 cases

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blamed top officials for allowing the country to suffer "grave consequences" from the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

  • U.S. intelligence agency says it isn't spying on Fox's Tucker Carlson

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. National Security Agency on Tuesday denied allegations by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency is spying on him in an attempt to force him off the air. Carlson, a conservative talk show commentator and strident critic of the Joe Biden administration, said on his show on Monday night that he "heard from a whistleblower within the U.S. government who reached out to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air."

  • Attorney for 'QAnon Shaman' seeks his release ahead of Capitol riot trial

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A lawyer for the man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman," who faces criminal charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, asked a federal judge on Wednesday to release his client, saying he poses no danger to the public. The man, Jacob Chansley, is in federal custody awaiting trial on six criminal charges, including violent entry. On Jan. 6, Chansley joined a crowd of hundreds of supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol in an unsuccessful bid to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

  • Coronavirus latest news: 'Remain disciplined' or face a new wave in Europe, warns WHO

    Schools told not to send home entire bubbles Booster and flu vaccine in each arm for over-50s from September Letting children catch Covid 'may be safer than giving jab' France facing fourth wave as Europe races to vaccinate Malta turns away Britons with NHS app and demands letter Europe faces a fresh wave of coronavirus “unless we remain disciplined”, World Health Organization chiefs have warned. Cases rose by 10 per cent across the continent last week, “driven” by the Delta variant and more tra

  • Harrison Ford's fedora from Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom sells for $375K at auction

    A fedora never looks as cool as it does when it’s atop Harrison Ford’s head in Indiana Jones. Now, someone will own the iconic hat from the second film, Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, after bidding $375,000 in an auction held by The Prop Store. Nearly as trusty as Jones’ whip, his fedora became a wardrobe staple for the adventurer throughout the franchise.

  • Trump's company and its chief financial office indicted, source says

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company and its chief financial officer were indicted on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said, the first charges to arise from a more than two-year probe by New York prosecutors of Trump and his business dealings. The charges by a Manhattan grand jury against the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg are expected to be unsealed on Thursday. Weisselberg is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday morning, the person said, and will be formally charged in the New York Supreme Court in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.

  • Bella Hadid's Ovary-Cutout Pants Are Doing the Absolute Most

    A new take on low rise.

  • Kevin McCarthy creates climate change task force to help GOP win back majority in 2022

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced the creation of a climate change task force on Tuesday tasked with devising a policy agenda to address global warming should Republicans capture the House in the 2022 midterm elections.

  • 5 AFC East stories from last week for Bills fans to know

    Latest happenings around the AFC East for #Bills fans:

  • Road America eagerly awaits first Cup Series race since 1956

    Road America owns a reputation as one of the nation’s foremost road courses yet hasn't hosted NASCAR's premier Cup Series since the 1950s. “If I wasn’t driving that weekend, I would be going,” said Austin Cindric, who won last year’s Xfinity Series race at Road America and is competing in both the Xfinity and Cup events this time. Road America, which opened in 1955, is located on 640 acres about halfway between Milwaukee and Green Bay.

  • Trump news – live: Ex-president mocks Kamala Harris as Maga crowd turns on reporter for Capitol riot question

    Follow the latest developments here

  • Countries that signed up for Russia's COVID-19 vaccine are complaining that hardly any doses ever came

    Russia aggressively touted its Sputnik V vaccine abroad when other shots were scarce. But it has not made good on its promises.

  • Olympics-US soccer player Morgan confused about Games policy on children

    (Reuters) -U.S. soccer player Alex Morgan leaves for the Tokyo Olympics in a week's time but says she is still unsure whether eased coronavirus restrictions for nursing mothers will allow her to bring her 1-year-old daughter with her. Some athletes have complained that they are being forced to choose between the Games and their young children but organisers told Reuters on Wednesday "when necessary, nursing children will be able to accompany athletes to Japan". Organisers have barred family members of athletes from attending the Games due to COVID-19 safety protocols, while foreign spectators have been excluded and limits will be placed on domestic crowds.

  • Former Buckeye Marcus Freeman Is making waves in recruiting

    Nice to see a former Buckeye having success in the coaching ranks, but please stop recruiting against the scarlet and gray...

  • McCarthy tasks House Intelligence Republicans to investigate NSA

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy directed Republicans on the Intelligence Committee to investigate the National Security Agency over concerns of "politicization."