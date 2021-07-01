Trump Organization CFO surrenders to prosecutors ahead of facing charges

The Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg surrendered to Manhattan prosecutors on Thursday as he prepares to face charges related to alleged tax fraud.

The Manhattan district attorney's office is expected to unseal indictments filed by a grand jury around 2 p.m., though the exact charges are not yet known.

TRUMP ORGANIZATION LAWYER SAYS MANHATTAN DA INDICATED NO IMMEDIATE PLANS TO CHARGE FORMER PRESIDENT

Weisselberg, 73, was seen walking into a lower Manhattan courthouse around 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, accompanied by his lawyer, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Previous reports alleged that the charges will likely revolve around company perks allegedly given to employees that were not properly taxed. The company's top executives were reportedly given private school tuition, cars, and the use of apartments, among other luxuries.

The Trump Organization defended Weisselberg in a statement, calling him "a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather" whose worked for the company for 48 years.

"He is now being used by the Manhattan District Attorney as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former president," the organization said Thursday. "The District Attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits that neither the IRS nor any other District Attorney would ever think of bringing. This is not justice; this is politics."

Weisselberg is seen as a loyal ally to Trump and his father, Fred Trump, a famed real estate developer.

The CFO's involvement in the investigation stemmed from questions about his son reportedly occupying a Trump apartment for little to no cost. Barry Weisselberg, who helped manage a Trump-operated ice rink in Central Park, made the revelation in a 2018 divorce deposition that his housing was a corporate apartment, and therefore, "we didn't have rent."

Barry Weisselberg's ex-wife, Jen Weisselberg, has been cooperative with authorities on providing tax records and other documents for the investigation.

The charges against the CFO comes as a result of a nearly three-year investigation by Manhattan prosecutors into the Trump Organization, a luxury real estate company owned by former president Donald Trump.

Trump himself is not expected to face any charges. The former president previously dubbed the entire investigation as a politically motivated "witch hunt."

Ron Fischetti, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, disputed the idea that a company can be indicted over allegedly not paying taxes on benefits.

"It’s outrageous. It’s unprecedented. It’s never happened before," Fischetti said last week, according to CNN.

Tags: News, Trump Organization, Donald Trump, Manhattan, New York

Original Author: Mica Soellner

Original Location: Trump Organization CFO surrenders to prosecutors ahead of facing charges