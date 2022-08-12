Trump Organization, CFO's tax fraud trial set

The Daily Beast

Fox NewsHosts of the Fox News roundtable show The Five were dismissive of reports that threats have been made against the federal judge in Florida who approved the search warrant that resulted in the FBI raiding former President Donald Trump’s home in Palm Beach.Following the Monday raid, right-wing extremists have threatened the judge in online posts, with some sharing what looks to be his home address, phone numbers, and relatives’ names. Accordingly, the judge’s profile was removed from the c