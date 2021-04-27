The Trump Organization charged taxpayers for undisclosed stays and luxury car rentals at his foreign golf resorts

Thomas Colson
·2 min read
Donald Trump golfing at Trump International Golf Links course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland
Donald Trump golfing at Trump International Golf Links course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP

  • US taxpayers paid thousands of dollars to Donald Trump's resorts in Ireland and Scotland in 2017, during previously undisclosed visits.

  • The Scotsman reported on expenses showing taxpayers were charged for Secret Service accommodation during stays by Trump's son Eric.

  • The receipts provide further evidence of how the former president's family benefited from his time in office.

US taxpayers paid Donald Trump's resorts in Ireland and Scotland in 2017 for previously undisclosed visits by his family and the Secret Service, The Scotsman reported, providing further evidence of how the former president's family benefited from his time in office.

The Scotsman's report was based on invoices and spending records obtained by American Oversight, a Washington-based ethics watchdog.

They showed previously undisclosed expenses which included a $7,500 invoice from Trump's Turnberry resort in Scotland dated August 14, 2017.

It is unclear who visited Turnberry that month, The Scotsman reported, but Trump's son Eric had flown to Scotland the previous month to play golf at his father's resorts.

The newly disclosed expenses included a $7,365 invoice from Trump's Doonbeg resort in Ireland dated July 22 and 23, 2017 to cover the cost of Secret Service accommodation. There was another $9,300 invoice from the Doonbeg resort to cover Secret Service accommodation in April 2017 during a separate trip by Eric.

The records also show US taxpayers were charged thousands of dollars for luxury car rentals during Eric Trump's visit.

The executive director of American Oversight, Austin Evers, told the Scotsman: "No-one objects to the Trump family receiving Secret Service protection, but every time they charge their security detail to stay at a Trump hotel, thousands of taxpayer dollars line their pockets."

The latest disclosures represent a wider pattern of Trump's record of charging taxpayers for stays at his own resorts during his time in office.

Trump's properties reportedly raked in at least $8.1 million from US taxpayers since he took office in January 2017. The president's Mar-A-Lago golf club even charged taxpayers $3 for a glass of water when Trump hosted former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Florida resort.

Trump faced criticism when Politico reported that members of the US Air Force made a stop at his Turnberry resort and stayed there for days, which the report said raised "the possibility that the military has helped keep Trump's Turnberry resort afloat."

The Secret Service spent more than $1 million alone on stays at Trump-owned resorts during his presidency, the Washington Post reported.

Insider contacted the Trump Organization for comment.

