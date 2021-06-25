Trump Organization could soon face criminal charges, lawyer says

A lawyer for the Trump Organization said Friday that expects Manhattan prosecutors to bring criminal charges against the company as soon as next week, NBC News reports.

Why it matters: The charges are part of the Manhattan district attorney's office investigation into former President Trump's business dealings, such as benefits provided to the company's top executives.

State of play: Prosecutors have focused on the tens of thousands of dollars handed to executives like Allen Weisselberg, including rents on apartments and car leases, per the New York Times. At issue is whether the company properly recorded the benefits and paid taxes on them.

Attorneys for the company met with prosecutors on Thursday to discuss the case, according to Trump Organization attorney Ron Fischetti.

Fischetti told NBC News the corporate office will plead not guilty and move to dismiss the case, calling the charges "completely outrageous."

"Any indictment would be the first to emerge from the long-running investigation and would raise the startling prospect of a former president having to defend the company he founded, and has run for decades, against accusations of criminal behavior," the Times writes.

Of note: A grand jury was recently convened to consider evidence and New York Attorney General Letitia James said she assigned lawyers to work with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on the criminal probe while she continues a civil investigation of Trump.

